Proposed Congressional Spending Requests Target NEK
With the release last week of the Senate’s appropriations bills many local projects are one step closer to receiving funding through Congressionally Directed Spending requests.

The requests, sometimes called earmarks, provide funding for specific projects and priorities identified by individual members of Congress and submitted for inclusion in the 12 annual appropriation bills that fund the federal government. Each member of Congress is allotted requests and opened up an application process for the public to submit suggested projects last spring. While having a project selected by the Congressional member is the first step, the funding is not yet guaranteed. The bills must now go through conference negotiations before being passed by the House and Senate and signed into law by the President.

