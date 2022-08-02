Proposed Congressional Spending Requests Target NEK

With the release last week of the Senate’s appropriations bills many local projects are one step closer to receiving funding through Congressionally Directed Spending requests.
The requests, sometimes called earmarks, provide funding for specific projects and priorities identified by individual members of Congress and submitted for inclusion in the 12 annual appropriation bills that fund the federal government. Each member of Congress is allotted requests and opened up an application process for the public to submit suggested projects last spring. While having a project selected by the Congressional member is the first step, the funding is not yet guaranteed. The bills must now go through conference negotiations before being passed by the House and Senate and signed into law by the President.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Monday that his requests amounted to $212 million for 38 projects across Vermont.
“As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee I was proud to work with community leaders across our great state to identify projects and priorities that would make a real difference in the lives of Vermonters. Whether it is supporting the revitalization of our historic downtowns, or providing the resources to grow made-in-Vermont ideas into national programs, these bills make worthwhile investments across Vermont,” said Leahy.
Leahy had numerous requests for statewide organizations that could directly and indirectly impact the NEK, such as:
$8.5 million for Vermont Energy Investment Corporation to provide on-bill financing and subsidies to weatherize homes;
$6.3 million for the Vermont State Colleges system to expand its nursing program through investing in skill laboratory spaces, classrooms, simulation laboratories, telepresence equipment, and laboratory equipment;
$10 million for Preservation Trust of Vermont to make transformative one-time revitalization investments and provide capacity building assistance for 20 communities of 2,500 residents or fewer.
$8 million for Vermont Housing & Conservation Board To support affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities.
$3.8 million for Vermont Huts Association to support Vermont’s outdoor recreation industry by supporting the establishment of ADA-accessible accommodations along trails.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, had a lengthy list of requests as well, including many directly connected to NEK organizations and projects.
“Through this process, I had the privilege of continuing to work with Vermonters across our state to identify and secure funding for critical projects that would have a real and positive benefit for our communities,” said Sanders. “In these difficult times, it is essential that we make sure the government is working for the people and for our communities, not the wealthy and the powerful. I look forward to seeing them through the process here in Congress and getting this important funding home to Vermont.”
Sanders’ requests include:
$197,000 for Northeast Kingdom Community Action to convert an office building in Canaan into a full-service childcare center;
$76,000 for Lunenburg, Gilman & Concord Senior Citizens, Inc. to upgrade and replace existing facilities at the senior center in Gilman;
$208,000 for the Town of Greensboro Funds for construction costs as part of a revitalization program for Greensboro Bend;
$918,000 for Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation to expand the capacity of the Yellow Barn in Hardwick to improve local and regional food distribution;
$140,000 for Town of Brighton to add a walking path to Pleasant Street in Island Pond in order to improve public wellness and pedestrian safety;
$311,000 for Vermont Land Trust to expand facilities at an agricultural education center in Newport;
$220,000 for Center for an Agricultural Economy to support the continued operation of the Center for an Agricultural Economy’s food delivery service, CAE Farm Connex, to ensure the future of Vermont’s diversified farm economy is viable in rural communities;
$165,000 for St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center to fund the installation of exhibits and the completion of the exterior courtyard. Exhibits will feature digital and hands-on displays of artifacts and documents that display the rich heritage of northern Vermont;
$455,000 for Northern Counties Health Care to expand direct oral health service capacity and outreach efforts in Caledonia, Orleans, and Essex Counties;
$1,405,000 for Hazen Union School to establish the Hazen Union Community School as a model of rural community schooling by developing key community partnerships, expanding experiential and place-based learning and flexible pathways for students, and forming a “third space” for the community to access economic, educational, and career resources;
$694,000 for North Country Supervisory Union to develop and coordinate learning programs at the Bluffside Farm to provide NCSU students and community members with opportunities for experiential, place-based, and community-service learning;
$473,000 for St. Johnsbury Academy Adult Education to establish a nursing bridge program that would allow individuals to follow a career pathway designed to take them from nursing assistant positions into registered nursing positions;
$375,000 for Vermont Rural Education Collaborative to strengthen and expand community schooling and build a robust pipeline into the educator workforce in the Northeast Kingdom;
$367,000 for Craftsbury Community Care Center to renovate their community kitchen, which prepares hundreds of nutritious meals for low- and moderate-income Vermonters;
$380,000 for the Vermont Agency of Transportation to help restore the historic Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndonville and develop the adjacent land into a public park space that connects the site with Lyndonville’s designated Village Center and to existing and planned outdoor recreation trails;
Sanders also supported several statewide initiatives that would have an impact on the NEK, such as funding to hire new nursing educators and faculty members in the Vermont State College system, as well as launch a Climate Workforce Training Center within the VSCS; and initiatives to provide clean energy funding for the community health centers, efficiency upgrades at homes and other initiatives.
Rep. Peter Welch made 15 requests, including two in the NEK: $1.1 million for efficiency, safety and accessibility upgrades at the Alexander Twilight Theatre on the campus of NVU-Lyndon, and $500,000 to repair and make accessibility upgrades on the historic wooden grandstand and field at Gardner Park in Newport City.
“I am incredibly pleased to nominate, for federal funding, the Alexander Twilight Theater on the NVU-Lyndon campus and the grandstand in Gardner Park in Newport for Community Project Funding,” said Welch. “These are two of fifteen projects that I nominated across the state to support underserved areas, promote energy efficiency, and foster economic development, and they will make a real difference in the lives of so many in our communities. I will work closely with Senators Leahy and Sanders to get these across the finish line this year.”
