Proposed Constitutional Amendment Would Allow Public Funds For Religious Schools

CONCORD, N.H. — The House Education Committee will continue work Wednesday on a proposed constitutional change that would permit state-funded parochial schools.
CACR 7 would remove the Blaine Amendment prohibiting spending public funds on religious academies.
Supporters of CACR 7 claim the Blaine Amendment is a relic of anti-Catholic bigotry and removing it would not impact New Hampshire school funding.
“There’s no request to actually fund sectarian or religious schools,” said co-sponsor Katy Peternel, R-Wolfeboro. “This bill is simply a request to right or wrong. A request to remove an amendment added out of bigotry and hatred for Catholics back in the middle of the 19th century.”
However, opponents don’t buy that explanation.
The state chapter of the National Education Association said in a statement that CACR7 would open the door for state-funded religious education and have a negative impact on the Granite State.
“NEA-NH believes that, at a time when our public schools are facing funding shortfalls and misleading attacks, CACR 7 opens the door to divert more public dollars to private religious schools,” said an NEA-NH statement. “Forcing public taxpayers to fund private religious education — even if those private schools fail to meet the standards that all public schools must meet, or intentionally discriminate against certain students — erodes the foundation of our democracy.”
Meanwhile the New Hampshire School Board Association (NHSBA) continues to oppose all efforts — including CACR 7 — to subsidize PreK-12 private, religious or home schools with public tax dollars.
“Rather than diverting scarce tax dollars away from our public school classrooms, NHSBA urges the NH Legislature and Congress to support improvements in our public schools and meet current funding obligations and promises, benefiting the vast majority of America’s children who are educated daily in our public schools,” said an NHSBA statement.
The bill has partisan support with 10 Republican sponsors and no Democrats.
CACR 7 would need three-fifths majority approval to be placed on the 2024 general election ballot and two-thirds vote to change the state constitution.
The CACR 7 executive session will occur at a House Education Committee meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
To watch visit www.youtube.com/@NHHouseofRepresentatives
TESTIMONY, QUESTIONS
During the House Education Committee’s CACR 7 public hearing on Feb. 24, primary sponsor Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, said CACR 7 complied with recent Supreme Court rulings that barred funding discrimination against religious schools.
Most recently, the Supreme Court ruled Maine cannot exclude religious schools from taxpayer support for private schools.
“There can be no excuse not to repeal this remnant of anti-religious bigotry the U.S Supreme Court has spoken and it’s now time for us to speak by repealing this amendment and sending it to the voters of New Hampshire,” Cordelli said.
However, Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, said the Supreme Court cases cited by Cordelli provided limited exceptions and did not support across-the-board taxpayer support for religious schools.
“[The Maine decision] said rural school districts, where there is no school district or school for that child going to a middle school or high school, could use public money to go to religious schools,” Myler said. “Those are very narrow kinds of decisions.”
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, downplayed concerns over state-supported for religious schools, calling it a matter of school choice.
Addressing concerns that CACR7 would open the door for Muslim madrassas, he said, “I’m fine with that. I think we’re a pluralistic nation that doesn’t discriminate on the basis of religion.”
When asked if private schools have to comply with state requirements for public schools — regarding special education, anti-discrimination, financial transparency, and other equity matters — some of those testifying were unsure.
“I don’t proclaim to be an expert, I’m not sure what the answer to that would be,” said Rep. Bob Lynn, R- Windham.
