Proposed General Fund Budget Would Not Raise Tax Rate

LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday reviewed a draft $3.3 million general fund budget.
It represents a nine percent increase, but the tax rate would remain the same as last year.
That’s because the added costs would be paid for by a combination of grant funding and surplus revenue, based on current numbers.
The grant funds are for projects, not personnel.
News of a level tax rate for general fund expenses was welcomed by board members, who stressed the need to protect taxpayers during tough economic times.
The general fund supports municipal operations such as the Town Administration and Select Board, Town Clerk and Tax Collector, Planning and Zoning, Parks and Recreation, Buildings and Grounds, Police, Fire, Library, and Elections.
With no change in the amount to be raised by taxpayers, the Select Board backed off plans to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds for general fund expenses.
However, the Select Board may still use a portion of the town’s $1.7 million ARPA funding to offset spending elsewhere.
Still to be determined are the highway and village budget proposals, along with additional funding requests (non-profits, capital reserve funds) that will appear on the Town Meeting warning.
Discussion Monday focused on the highway budget, where ARPA funds could go towards one-time costs, such as equipment purchases and infrastructure improvements.
Board members warned against using ARPA Monday for recurring costs, such as additional staff, which could lead to unfunded mandates when the federal funds run out.
The Select Board will look to finalize the proposed general fund budget, firm up the draft highway budget, and made a determination on ARPA fund usage at its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 30.
NOTE: The proposed budget would set aside approximately HOW MUCH $23,000 surplus funds to assist with costs related to the Lyndon-Lyndonville merger, expected to be finalized by the legislature later this year. Full funding for transition costs will be included in the 2024 budget.
