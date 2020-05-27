The proposed $48.6 million Grafton County budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, which takes effect July 1, is up more than 4 percent, owing to increases in employee costs, nursing home expenses, new positions, and other expenses
The proposed 4.24-percent increase represents an increase of $1.98 million from fiscal year 2019-2020.
The amount to be raised by taxes is a proposed $28.026 million, an increase of 3.47 percent or $939,652, from the previous fiscal year.
For the commission, it was a challenging budget year, made all the more so by the pandemic, Linda Lauer, chair of the Grafton County Commission, said Wednesday.
“We started off with over a 5-percent tax increase and took out the stuff that wasn’t important and then started taking out the stuff that is important but that we could live without,” she said. “We did a lot of cutting on this budget and some of the things none of us wanted to cut.”
Eliminated were infrastructure projects, among them the two-year paving project with the intent to continue it next year before it was pushed to another year, she said.
Some of the total budget increase also owes to grants received by the county, said Lauer.
“The 3.47-percent tax increase is the important thing, and that to me is the bottom line because that is what taxpayers need to worry about, “she said.
Grafton County includes the sheriff’s department, superior and circuit courts and probation and parole, house of corrections, county nursing home, county attorney’s office, registry of deeds, county farm, the maintenance department, and the commissioner’s office.
In their budget summary, the three-member county commission said there are several contributing factors to budget increases, among them personnel costs for the more than 450 county employees who are in a grade/step pay system with each employee eligible (except for those at the maximum step on the wage chart) on their anniversary date to receive a step increase depending on the outcome of an annual evaluation.
In addition, the commissioners completed negotiations with all non-bargaining unit county employees for a 2-percent cost-of-living increase. An agreement was also reached with the United Electrical Workers, who represent employees at the nursing home, for a 2-percent cost-of-living increase.
At a total cost of $107,847, two new positions are being proposed - a finance director to begin Jan. 1 and a records clerk position in the Registry of Deeds to replace a retiring employee.
Employee health insurance coverage is also expected to increase $109,776.
At the sheriff’s department, the commission seeks to set aside $171,830 for expenses and revenue offsets related to a federal grant that includes a new full-time position. The money will not be spent if the grant is not awarded.
At the nursing home, there is a $175,460 increase in the county’s share of the bed tax expense required because of the additional Medicaid ProShare money the county has been receiving for the past two years.
“The nursing home is always a big chunk of our budget,” said Lauer.
Contributing to that is the county paying a large share of the non-federal portion of Medicaid for those eligible, she said.
There is also a $362,038 increase in the nursing budget, in the contract nursing line item, as the county is on track to spend more than $1.5 million on contract nursing as it continues to face a shortage of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
As a creative approach to solving the LNA shortage, the commissioners said they have invested in hiring employees and putting them through LNA classes to earn their licenses, a program that pays them as they complete classes.
The county will be increasing the amount of the fund balance to offset taxes by $400,000.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created some financial challenges for the county and preparing for the fiscal year 2021 budget,” the commissioners said in their summary. “We are pursuing many avenues for reimbursement of unanticipated expenses and have been fortunate to receive monies through the CARES Act that went directly to the nursing home. It’s hard to project how long this situation will last and what long term impacts it will cause. We have attempted to take a conservative approach to the fiscal year 2021 budget in anticipation of these things.”
The budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Grafton County Administration Building and can be attended remotely via Zoom teleconferencing, with login information on the county web site.
Between now and mid-June, the county executive committee will review and make recommendations on the budget before it is voted on by the full 27-member Grafton County Delegation.
The committee is scheduled to meet June 5, 8, 12, 15 and possibly June 19 if it is necessary, said Lauer.
The delegation is scheduled to vote on the budget on June 22.
