Proposed Legislation Could Help Carroll Withdrawal Efforts

The town of Carroll’s efforts to break away from the White Mountains Regional School District could get a boost in Concord.
HB 530-L would allow a community to withdraw from a cooperative school district with 3/5 supermajority approval.
That level of approval would only be undone if the overall school district rejected withdrawal by the same 3/5 margin.
Primary sponsor Glenn Cordelli, a six-term Republican state representative from Tuftonboro, said the legislation would level the playing field for small communities seeking to chart their own educational future.
“I think towns in the past have wanted to withdraw from co-op districts for a host of reasons,” Cordelli said. “But because it has to be a co-op district vote in order to allow them to withdraw, smaller towns have no chance. I’m trying to come up with something that would open a door a crack for them.”
The legislation fits into his larger view of education, he said.
“Generally I’m looking for more options for parents. If educational needs are not being met, I want them to have options to make sure that every New Hampshire child gets the best poossible eduation,” he said.
Under the proposed legislation Carroll’s withdrawal bid last year still would have failed — but by a much narrower margin.
Town Meeting voters approved withdrawal by a 75 percent margin, but the overall five-town district (including Carroll) rejected it by a 76 percent supermajority.
Carroll seeks to withdraw from WMRSD because town officials feel the district’s funding formula is unfair and requires Carroll to contribute more than its fair share.
Cordelli said the proposed legislation has no direct ties to Carroll and was not filed on the town’s behalf.
However, a Carroll representative may speak in favor of the bill before the house education committee on Friday.
