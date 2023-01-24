Proposed Legislation Could Help Carroll Withdrawal Efforts
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

The town of Carroll’s efforts to break away from the White Mountains Regional School District could get a boost in Concord.

HB 530-L would allow a community to withdraw from a cooperative school district with 3/5 supermajority approval.

