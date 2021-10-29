Instead of Scott and Scott in St. Johnsbury, it could be Scott v. Scott if a proposed House reapportionment proposal makes it through the legislature.
Population changes in the last 10 years dictate a realignment of legislative districts, and by a vote of 4 to 3 the reapportionment board tasked with crunching the new numbers believes the best approach would be to create single member House districts.
The 2020 census figures for Vermont’s population was 634,077. For equal representation purposes, each House member should represent 4,287 residents. For the Senate, they should each represent 21,435.
The numbers mean changes to the existing districts, and for the House district of St. Johnsbury, the board’s plan calls for the town to be split into two districts, Caledonia 3 with some of St. Johnsbury and some of Lyndon, and Caledonia 6, with each district having one representative. A map located on the reapportionment board website, shows the dividing line along the Passumpsic River through the town. At the south end of Bay Street the line breaks west, then travels north on Main Street until Western Avenue where it moves west, then turns onto High Street to Mt. Vernon then onto Crow Hill Road where it travels to the district’s western border.
The fact that the line is formed on Crow Hill Road would make an interesting matchup if the proposed redistricting were adopted for St. Johnsbury. Both current St. Johnsbury legislators, Rep. Scott Beck, R, and Rep. Scott Campbell would need to compete against each other for the one seat in Caledonia 6, but it’s a mere width of a road that makes the difference. If Campbell lived on the other side of Crow Hill Road, he’d be in the proposed Caledonia 3 district and wouldn’t share the same geographical area as Beck.
Neither Scott has given much thought to the possibility of the new divided district at this point, and both said they’ll respond to whatever changes ultimately are adopted by the legislature next spring.
“I have had no conversations with anybody on this topic at any level,” said Beck. “I just figure that however they draw lines I’ll look at it and figure out what that means going forward.”
“I kind of feel like not getting too excited about it until it gets a little bit more developed,” said Campbell. When the final map is drawn, Campbell said he’ll react to whatever is decided. “I feel like I’ll let the chips fall where they may,” he said.
The current proposal now goes to the boards of civil authority for Vermont towns. Public hearings will be held and the BCAs will reply with a position on the proposal.
The reapportionment board’s recommendations will go to the Legislature. Committees in both the House and Senate will look at each of the proposals and consider the changes to be made ahead of the next election.
Rep. Mark Higley, R, Orleans-Lamoille is on the House Government Operations Committee, and among the current members he is the only one who was also there 10 years ago. Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, of Bradford, is the current chair of the Government Operations Committee.
Higley remembers the apportionment proposal 10 years ago coming in with a similar call for single-member districts, and he remembers how the current chairman of the committee, former Rep. Shap Smith, handled it. It was dismissed, and a new plan was drafted that called for two-member districts.
As a potential clue as to how this current plan could go, Higley noted recently in a letter to Vermont voters, “I served on the House Government Operations Committee during the last reapportionment process in 2012. I would like to let residents know that the final districts voted on by the Legislature, were drastically different from what the apportionment board voted on.”
Said Beck, “I know the history is that 10 years ago they recommended a single-seat redistricting and the House Government Operations Committee said ‘thank you very much’ and then did what they wanted to do.”
Higley, whose district did change 10 years ago creating a combined area that included towns in Orleans and the town of Eden in Lamoille, said his concern with the current proposal is how Vermonters will be disrupted in potentially significant ways.
“For the most part and especially up this way people pretty much appreciate the status quo,” he said. “From my experience towns don’t so much hate a two-seat district as they do being split.”
He said he’s looking forward to hearing from townspeople about what they think.
In St. Johnsbury, the Board of Civil Authority will meet on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposal, said Kevin Oddy, chairman of the BCA. It’s a public meeting being held in the Welcome Center.
Oddy has concerns about the proposal of a single-member district that would divide St. Johnsbury.
“I understand what they’re trying to accomplish,” said Oddy. “They want to make sure all Vermonters are represented fairly, but I think that there’s got to be another way to do this because this is going to create a number of issues in a lot of towns not just St. Johnsbury.”
He said the cost of holding elections could possibly double because of the distinction of two districts. “The cost (of elections) is a big thing for St. Johnsbury. The manpower is a big thing for St. Johnsbury.”
Oddy also said it will cause a lot of confusion for the voters trying to understand which side of the district line they fall.
He expects only one meeting will be needed for the board to form a consensus position on the proposal.
Beck and Campbell said they’ll let the BCA process unfold without weighing in.
“I think I have to put my personal political interest aside,” he said. “I don’t think anybody is going to put forward anything that’s not democratic.”
The legislative deadline for completing the new legislative map in Vermont would be ahead of the May deadline for candidates to file their petitions to seek election in November 2022.
Both Beck and Campbell said they are confident about re-election if they are ultimately pitted against each other.
“I feel like I’m doing the best I can, communicating well with my constituents. I stand for what I stand for and we’ll have to see how it goes.”
“I like my chances,” said Beck. “I think I’ve served St. Johnsbury well in many capacities … I like my chances no matter where they draw the line.”
