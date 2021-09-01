Proposed Mandatory OHRV Safety Program Back On Table

Among the pieces of proposed legislation coming out a meeting of state, county, and local departments and New Hampshire Fish and Game in August is creating a mandatory Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle safety program, similar to the mandatory safety course for boaters.
Such a program for OHRV riders is supported by the NHFG, Law Enforcement Division, which is the agency mandated by statute to enforce OHRV issues and educate riders throughout New Hampshire.
A mandatory program, along with sufficient conservation officer staffing for enforcement in Coos County, which sees the heaviest volume of riders in the Granite State, are two important steps that could lead to fewer crashes and complaints about machines, Capt. Michael Eastman, of NHFG’s Law Enforcement Division, said Wednesday.
OHRVing was already picking up steam in New Hampshire, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it kicked into a higher gear and resulted in more registrations from July 2020 to May 2021.
That’s an increase from about 37,000 registrations a year to about 43,000 and now brings OHRV registrations closer to the annual average of 47,000 snowmobile registrations, thus moving it closer to a 50-50 split, he said.
“This has been an interesting summer,” said Eastman. “Obviously, COVID changed things a lot. It really ramped up people and families getting together, and ATVing was one of those things outdoors that they found they could do during COVID. I think people realize COVID’s not going to end as soon as they thought … Certainly, that accelerated where we were in Coos County and the trail systems up there. We all thought during COVID this was maybe a limited thing.”
The OHRV registration year goes from May to April.
“When I looked at the numbers recently, at May 2021 to July 2020, we registered 6,000 more ATVs during that time frame in 2021 than we did in 2020,” he said. “If that’s any indicator that we’re growing, it’s a big one. It’s increasing every year … That’s one problem that we have to work through. What comes with all of that is not only enforcement, but it’s accidents and covering accidents and looking at what causes accidents.”
Whether OHRVs or snow machines, across the board the two main accident factors are speed and inexperience, said Eastman.
The state has had a voluntary OHRV safety program for many years, and moved it online a few years ago, which helped during the pandemic, he said.
Previous legislation put forth by state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, and state Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, proposing a mandatory OHRV safety program didn’t gain traction, but with increasing ridership and the issues that result from it, it might now, said Eastman.
A bill is expected to be ready for the 2022 legislative session.
“If you look at boating, where they’ve had a mandatory safe boater card going on 20 years now, they’ve cut their accidents exponentially, almost like 75 percent,” he said. “They’ve cut the summonses issued by 50 percent. And there has been no decline in the sale of boats. People are still coming to the state to boat.”
NHFG also provides grant funding for counties and towns across the state to patrol for OHRV violations, with 35 percent of the total OHRV police department grants going to Coos County (about $10,000 to the sheriff’s department) and several thousand to police departments in Coos towns that include Berlin, Gorham, and Colebrook.
NHFG would not be recommending opening up any more roads to machines until enforcement issues can be worked out, said Eastman.
“A lot of towns in Coos County don’t have police departments,” he said. “When this came about, a lot of them had police departments, but they cut them and now they have these issues and have different residents than they had 10 or 15 years due to COVID.”
Some of those residents came to the North Country to enjoy the region and not listen to machines, he said.
Others enjoy the machines.
“I haven’t found anyone who comes forward who says, ‘Yeah, I don’t feel either way about ATVs,’” said Eastman. “It’s either one end of the spectrum or the other.”
Complaints can be different, but the biggest one that is coming up a lot is nighttime riding, he said.
Under state law, the trail system in Coos County is closed to machines a half-hour after sunset.
Since the trails opened in May, NHFG has put a lot of enforcement dollars and more than 640 hours of enforcement on the weekends this summer in Coos County to address the high volume of accidents and complaints, a record high number of hours, said Eastman.
NHFG conservation officers will be assigned to Coos on certain days or weekend days in locations of complaints.
Along with speeding and nighttime riding, complaints also come in about inexperienced riders.
Other complaints include riders riding on private land without landowner permission or leaving the trails for off-trail riding, which is becoming a larger problem, he said.
Four conservation officer positions are set aside for NHFG in Coos County, but the funding is not yet available to staff them.
They could be funded, at least in part, with the increase in OHRV registration revenue.
“When you register 6,000 more ATVs, which are more likely going to the North Country, these positions will go a long way in helping to get more enforcement up there, especially if you have towns without enforcement,” he said.
The objective is to create a presence and therefore a deterrent to bad riding behavior.
“There’s not much deterrent if you’re paying a guy to ride back and forth on a trail and someone comes the other way doing the speed limit and then cranks it up 20 more miles an hour,” said Eastman. “It’s more popping out of the bushes. That’s what game wardens are geared to do, to be in those spots where people least expect it. So when they go around the next corner after they paid $248 for a speeding ticket, they maybe say, ‘I should slow down so I won’t get another ticket or get in an accident.’ That’s really what we’re looking for, a deterrent against bad behavior.”
That takes money and staffing, and NHFG is hoping enough support will be there to provide them.
“As OHRVs increase, there is certainly a revenue source we can pull from to get those positions filled,” he said.
The other piece is to have law enforcement agencies work more closely together, said Eastman.
Before a town or county opens up a trail system, they need to look closely at an enforcement plan, one that doesn’t rely solely on Fish and Game, he said.
The end goal is to strike a balance.
“We want to promote tourism to the state, but we want to promote safe tourism,” said Eastman. “Whether it’s this year or the years coming that we establish a better OHRV safety program or mandatory OHRV safety program, that would be a huge goal toward getting people educated. It’s like driver’s ed.”
The staffing and education issues will go a long way toward finding a balance.
“We won’t make everyone happy, but we’ll do our best,” said Eastman. “This is an infinite game and a continual effort. It seems from year to year, it morphs from one thing to another. But we can certainly put multiple efforts together to get us to where we need to be.”
