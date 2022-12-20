Proposed St. Johnsbury School Budget Up Ten Percent

The proposed St. Johnsbury School budget includes a ten percent increase.
That’s despite the school receiving over $11 million dollars in federal COVID relief funds since the beginning of the pandemic.
But COVID money has limitations and projections are that St. Johnsbury school taxes will likely decrease by three cents due to the state’s education funding formula.
“Our estimate, based on the numbers we have currently, is a decrease in the tax rate,” said Superintendent Karen Conroy on Tuesday. “That’s our projection at the moment.”
Conroy said the proposed 2023-2024 budget is $26,471,623.
And while staff wages will likely increase by $615,267 and benefits by $270,452, the budget increase is being driven by rising special education costs which can complicate the distribution of COVID relief funds, now and in the future.
The COVID money can only be used for certain designated expenses including social, emotional, mental health and well-being, student engagement, academic achievement and safe and healthy operations.
But while some of the budget increases could be funded by the COVID money, it could also reduce future special education funding from the state.
“Because of how the state funds special education,” said Conroy. “It could impact future revenues from the state related to special education reimbursement.”
St. Johnsbury School students on Individualized Education Programs (IEP) have increased by 21 percent since 2019 and the cost of helping some of those students has increased.
“We’re finding that we can’t support these students who have such significant needs in our building,” said Conroy. “They’re going to therapeutic day programs and so we have seen an increase of $879,000 in tuition costs for special education…The behavioral interventions or the other support to help these students has increased $415,000 compared to the prior year.”
Special education transportation costs are also up as the school transports IEP students to various locations including the Mosaic Learning Center in Morristown, Karen Langley Learning Center in New Hampshire, Maple Hill School in Plainfield, The New School of Montpelier, East Meadow School in Morristown and the Cornerstone School and the Arlington School in St. Johnsbury.
“District special education is really the big increase,” said Conroy. “The needs of these students are significant.”
Another part of the increase is the unknown but expected cost increase of high school tuitions. The St. Johnsbury School is also preparing for a possible tuition increase of up to $400,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.