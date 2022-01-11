Proposed Tower For Cellular Service On Hold In Haverhill
HAVERHILL — A proposed tower that would have improved the town’s cellular service is on hold.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment on Monday denied two of six variance requests for the project, putting its future in doubt.

Developers Vertex Tower Assets LLC submitted plans to build a 166-foot, steel lattice tower at 12 Tee Pee Lane.

The site was preferable because of its elevation and central location, and because it was already served by an access road serving another tower.

Vertex Tower Assets had already secured one carrier, T-Mobile, and were reportedly in talks with another. The tower would have addressed the town’s notorious lack of cell service.

The most recent Town Report recommends that Haverhill officials “Pursue 100 percent coverage of cellular communications and high-speed internet.”

The ZBA refused to waive two zoning requirements: one requiring the tower be camouflaged, the other prohibiting tower construction within two miles of an existing structure.

The camouflage requirement was upheld 5-0, with Select Board liaison, Matt Bjelobrk stating tower visibility “was one of my biggest concerns” because of its prominent, elevated location alongside Dartmouth College Highway in North Haverhill.

The two-mile requirement was narrowly upheld 3-2, with ZBA member, Rick Henson expressing concern for surrounding property owners and Esther Hodges-LeClaire stating that developers had failed to submit alternate sites.

Four other variance requests related to tower height and location were granted.

Without a variance for the two-mile requirement, the project cannot move forward.

It is unclear if Vertex Tower Assets intends to re-file their proposal or appeal the ZBA decision.

Improved cell service is considered a top priority for Haverhill’s economic development, as a means to attracting more businesses and employees to the community. The town is currently a digital desert with multiple “dead zones” offering no cell coverage.

ZBA Chair Mike Bonanno declined to clarify the decision, the appeals window, the future of the project, or the fact that the tower proposal was the first project heard by the ZBA since June 2019.

