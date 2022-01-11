Proposed Tower For Cellular Service On Hold In Haverhill

The camouflage requirement was upheld 5-0, with Select Board liaison, Matt Bjelobrk stating tower visibility “was one of my biggest concerns” because of its prominent, elevated location alongside Dartmouth College Highway in North Haverhill.
The two-mile requirement was narrowly upheld 3-2, with ZBA member, Rick Henson expressing concern for surrounding property owners and Esther Hodges-LeClaire stating that developers had failed to submit alternate sites.
Four other variance requests related to tower height and location were granted.
Without a variance for the two-mile requirement, the project cannot move forward.
It is unclear if Vertex Tower Assets intends to re-file their proposal or appeal the ZBA decision.
Improved cell service is considered a top priority for Haverhill’s economic development, as a means to attracting more businesses and employees to the community. The town is currently a digital desert with multiple “dead zones” offering no cell coverage.
ZBA Chair Mike Bonanno declined to clarify the decision, the appeals window, the future of the project, or the fact that the tower proposal was the first project heard by the ZBA since June 2019.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.