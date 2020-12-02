Prosecution, Defense At Odds Over Sentence For Former Easton Fire Chief

The case of Arthur Rainville, the former Easton fire chief pictured here during a bail hearing at Grafton Superior Court on Jan. 31, will go to a felony settlement conference after the prosecution and defense were unable to reach an agreement on a sentence. Rainville faces multiple felony counts that allege he fired bullets into a Bethlehem home on Christmas Day 2019. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Unable to agree on a sentence for the former Easton fire chief accused of shooting 14 rounds from a 9-mm handgun at a Bethlehem house on Christmas Day 2019, the prosecution and defense are heading to a felony settlement conference.

Scheduled for Dec. 15, the conference, designed to find an alternative path to resolve criminal cases, will involve input from defense attorneys, prosecutors, victim-witness advocates, and other stakeholders, and will be conducted by a retired superior court judge or active judge with no involvement in the case.

