The defense attorney for Fairbanks Inn resident Jermaine Robertson-Haney tried to get a charge of failure to comply with the requirements of the sex offender registry dismissed on Monday by arguing that his client had tried his best, but just fell a little short of the requirements.
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski said she didn’t believe it was an innocent mistake.
“I’m just not buying it,” responded Zaleski. “He’s got a record in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts for similar type of behavior…The registry requirements exist for a reason. He knew what he had to do.”
Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris agreed with Zaleski and continued the arraignment where Robertson-Haney, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on conditions.
According to the Vermont Sex Offender Registry (SOR), Robertson-Haney was convicted in 2018 in Rhode Island of First Degree Child Molestation on a victim under 13 years of age. He told the court on Monday he continues to reside at the Fairbanks Inn.
Robertson-Haney is accused of failing to file his sex offender paperwork with the SOR and failing to submit fingerprinting at the state police barracks as directed.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Drew Cota, the SOR contacted police requesting that Robertson-Haney be served with a notice that he had ten days to comply. Compliance includes having fingerprints and a photo taken by police and filing required paperwork about his current address, contact information and past convictions.
“I was informed that the accused was a convicted sex offender from the State of Rhode Island and had been living in Vermont prior to being arrested on a warrant from Rhode Island,” wrote Det. Cota in his report. “I was informed that the accused had been released from Department of Corrections custody on Feb. 2 and was currently residing at the Fairbanks (Inn) Motel…”
Det. Cota said he located Robertson-Haney at the Western Avenue motel on Feb 4, served him with the SOR paperwork and informed him that he had ten days to submit photographs and fingerprints at the state police barracks and submit the paperwork.
Police said Robertson-Haney did go to the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 11 to get his photo taken.
“It appears that he made every effort to comply with the requirements of the sex offender registry,” argued his defense attorney, taxpayer-funded Public Defender Alan Franklin of St. Johnsbury.
But according to police, Robertson-Haney still failed to comply in more than one way.
“On March 16, the accused was located at his motel room in St. Johnsbury and taken into custody,” wrote Det. Cota. “The accused still had the paperwork, which he had been required to submit…The accused stated he tried to call me to ask how to fill out some of the paperwork…It should be noted that portions of the paperwork which were not yet completed were a lack of a cell phone number and the docket numbers from his previous convictions in Rhode Island.”
Despite the police report, Attorney Franklin tried twice on Monday to get the charge dismissed.
First with a probable cause challenge which was denied by the court and then with an oral motion to dismiss arguing that his client did not get a timely response to the phone message had left for Det. Cota.
“On March 16, the trooper reviewed his voicemail messages and indicated there was a message about the paperwork,” argued attorney Franklin as he read from Cota’s affidavit. “That was some five weeks after he was given the paperwork that the trooper even answered his voicemail…In the interest of justice this matter should be dismissed.”
But Zaleski said that was not an acceptable excuse.
“It’s not the Vermont State Police or any other law enforcement agency’s job to babysit offenders who are required under the sex offender registry to maintain their current and updated information,” responded Zaleski. “It’s his obligation. He’s on the registry. He didn’t do it.”
Judge Harris denied the motion to dismiss.
If convicted of the charge Robertson-Haney faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
