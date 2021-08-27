A domestic assault suspect with 20 prior convictions for violating court orders wanted to have a special exception included in his conditions of release on Thursday.
But Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul wasn’t having it.
“I don’t want to engage in any sort of, you know, fiddle and diddle here anymore,” said Prosecutor Paul during the arraignment of Alex J. Weston, 42, of Lyndon Corner, in Caledonia County Superior Court.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Weston pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault — prior conviction and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris. The conditions of release include a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew at Weston’s residence.
But during the arraignment, Weston asked the court through his attorney, Sam Swope to include a work exception in the conditions so he could do odd jobs during the curfew hours at the closed Lynburke Motel in Lyndonville for owner, Joe Buzzi. Attorney Swope told the court his client would be open to the idea of allowing police to contact Buzzi to confirm Weston was actually working when he was not at home under the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.
That’s when prosecutor Paul drew a hard line in the sand.
“The state will not agree to require law enforcement to call an employer on a daily basis or hourly basis to see if he’s working,” said Paul. “We’re not gonna have law enforcement huntin’ him down at night with limited law enforcement resources. We won’t agree to that.”
But Paul was just getting started.
“I am on the verge, your honor — just to be very clear — I could, with just a press of a button, I could file amended information charging habitual offender — life offense. And I could sit here and ask that he be held without bail,” said Paul.
“Mr. Weston has ten failures to appear and 20 convictions for violations of court orders. This is not the sort of a case where I’m willing to, you know, have any sort of wiggle room. It’s a bright clear line. I don’t think it’s a restrictive condition at all - in the least - to require that he have an overnight curfew….And if it feels restrictive I’ll press this button and I’ll file my amended information right now on Odyssey and ask that he be held without bail. Thanks.”
Attorney Swope then asked the court for a brief recess so he could have a private conversation with Weston. Swope returned to the courtroom a few minutes later.
“So, we had a chat and he withdraws his objection to the curfew,” said Swope.
Defendants with at least three prior felony convictions can be charged by the state as habitual offenders which carry enhanced penalties of up to life in prison. Odyssey is the new computer program used by the Vermont court system.
According to court documents, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at 31 Post Office Lane, Apt. 4, in Lyndon Corner at 3:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. When troopers arrived, a 38-year-old woman told investigators that Weston had just assaulted her.
“Weston punched her in the chest, and she fell on her back from the punch,” wrote VSP Tpr. David Garces in his report. “She also advised it was hard for her to breath because of the strike to her chest…She said she punched Weston in the face in self-defense and called 911.”
Police say Weston’s criminal record includes a previous conviction of domestic assault in 2014 and four prior convictions for violating an abuse prevention order.
If convicted of the new charge Weston faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
