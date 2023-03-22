Prosecutor Fails To Appear For Arraignment In Orleans Court

A jailed suspect was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.
But no one from the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office showed up to start prosecuting the case.
Only Newport defense attorney Lydia V. Newcomb was there.
Samantha L. Shepard, 38, appearing by video from jail, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and false pretenses for allegedly stealing a wallet from an employee at the “Pick & Shovel” store in Newport.
Orleans Superior Court
Since no prosecutor was present to argue the conditions of release, Judge Lisa A. Warren released Shepard on conditions 1 and 2.
Condition 1 requires the defendant to come to court when told to and condition 2 requires the defendant to provide their attorney and the court clerk with their address and phone number.
Judge Warren also struck the bail and the arrest warrant Shepard had been arrested on.
Later in the day, Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford said it was a very busy day in the prosecutors’ office.
“It was just a miscommunication about who was covering it,” said Byford. “We’re all doing other things and so it took a minute to get down there.”
Shepard is accused of stealing a wallet with checks in it from the purse of Pick & Shovel employee Chelsey Meunier, 36, at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023.
Shepard faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $2,000 in fines if convicted on both charges.
