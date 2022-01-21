ST. JOHNSBURY — Before conceding incompetency in a case involving the vandalism of 45 vehicles in St. Johnsbury, a Caledonia County prosecutor would like a second opinion.
Micael Bizuneh, 33, was recently found through a mental health evaluation by Dr. John Hearn to be incompetent to face criminal prosecution for crimes of unlawful mischief in which Bizuneh is accused of vandalizing 45 vehicles. Police allege he smashed windshields and gouged paint on vehicles parked in the village on Dec. 6.
The vandalism spree impacted the owners of vehicles parked at St. Johnsbury Academy, Maplefields, The Fairbanks Inn, Pica Pica restaurant, ABC LOL child care and Celtic Marketing. Cars were also damaged on North Avenue, Hastings Hill, Day Court and along Main Street.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Bizuneh with 21 counts of unlawful mischief. He has been in jail since Dec. 10 after being discharged from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Police had taken him there after arresting him for the vehicle vandalism because they felt he was mentally unstable. He blamed the FBI for his behavior.
On Friday, Bizuneh appeared via online video from Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for a second attempt at a competency hearing. As has been the case for all his hearings since being jailed, Bizuneh appeared calm and coherent.
The first time Judge Timothy Tomasi was to consider Bizuneh’s competency was on Jan. 5. At that hearing, Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford objected to a competency determination because she said Dr. Hearn’s evaluation had not considered all the facts. She said he had not seen information contained in mental health records from the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital where Bizuneh was between Nov. 3 and Dec. 6. The judge delayed the competency ruling until Dr. Hearn could review the records.
Dr. Hearn’s earlier decision was not altered by the additional information; he maintained his position that Bizuneh is incompetent. He reported that decision earlier this week.
Despite the doctor’s conclusion, Byford was still not ready to accept the determination.
She said she owes it to the victims of the vandalism, who will otherwise have no criminal justice recourse to recover their losses, to ensure the right conclusion about Bizuneh’s mental ability to be prosecuted.
Attorney John Viscido, who is serving as Bizuneh’s public defender, argued against the delay of the competency determination.
“I object to the state indulging this second request to challenge Dr. Hearn’s opinion,” he said. “This is quite clearly a mental health case and I really would request the court find Mr Bizuneh incompetent.”
Vermont law allows for a prosecutor to seek a second opinion on a competency determination. Judge Tomasi said he would hold off on his decision to allow for Byford to file a motion for additional review of Bizuneh’s competency, but he said the motion needs to go beyond just stating that the state disagrees with Dr. Hearn’s conclusion.
“There does need to be a good faith basis that there needs to be yet another evaluation of the defendant,” the judge said. “You would need to point to some deficiencies in Dr. Earns’ analysis.”
The doctor’s report is not a public record, but a key concept taken from the report referenced by the judge and the attorneys was whether there is any possibility that Bizuneh is “malingering.” To malinger is to fake an illness in order to avoid a consequence.
“This (report from Dr. Hearn) reaffirms that this individual is not malingering,” said Viscido.
Byford’s motion is supposed to reach the court by noon on Tuesday. A bail review hearing is set for Wednesday. Bizuneh is being held in jail on $1,000 bail.
Byford said if the state is not allowed to go forward with a criminal prosecution due to an incompetency ruling from the court, there will likely be a hospitalization hearing to determine if Bizuneh should be hospitalized. It’s possible that he could be released, she said.
The last time Bizuneh left a secure hospital setting was the same day he allegedly went on his St. Johnsbury vandalism spree after the state’s motel voucher program found him a bed at Fairbanks Inn.
