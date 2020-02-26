Prosecutor’s No Internet Condition Called ‘Draconian’ And ‘Too Harsh’ For Teen Shooting Suspect

Arther S. Butler, right, in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 24. 2020. At left is defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Accused Elm Street shooter Arther S. Butler has been charged with nine counts of violating court-ordered conditions of release by having social media contact with his co-defendant, John H. “JJ” Emerson III.

But a request by Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford that Butler be released on the condition that he be prohibited from using electronic devices to access the internet was dismissed as “overly broad” and “draconian” by defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea.

