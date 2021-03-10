Prosecutor: Woman In Bomb Threat, Stalking Case Stalks Again

After having her criminal charges of planting explosive devices in the cars of a Franconia couple and threatening to blow up Cannon Mountain dismissed because she is not mentally competent under state law to stand trial, fresh criminal charges may loom for Grace Woodham.
The reason, said the Grafton County attorney, is because Woodham continues to contact the male victim, her alleged romantic interest, from jail, where she has remained since 2019 on preventative detention.
In January, a Grafton Superior Court judge dropped Woodham’s multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after a state psychiatrist, as well as Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick and Woodham’s defense attorney, Mark Sisti, concluded she cannot be restored to competency within 12 months, the requirement for criminal charges to stand under RSA 135:17-a I, the New Hampshire statute on the state hospital, insane persons, and commitment to hospitals.
Woodham, 31, of Conway, remains in the Grafton County House of Corrections as a psychiatrist evaluates whether she poses a danger to herself or others, a finding that if determined would involuntarily commit her to the state’s secured psychiatric unit in Concord or elsewhere in the state’s mental health system for an undetermined period of time.
On Jan. 8, four days before her charges were dismissed, prosecutors sought and received, on Jan. 20, a no-contact provision added to Woodham’s bail conditions, a provision that had been nullified when she was arrested and her bail revoked in June 2019.
“Nevertheless, Ms. Woodham has continued to contact [the victim],” Hornick wrote the court in a motion requesting the court to clarify if the provision remains in full force.
“While it may be true that Ms. Woodham believes she is entitled to [contact] the victim because the criminal charges have been dismissed in this matter and the restraining orders are no longer in effect, she nevertheless has tried to disguise her outgoing mail by using different persons’ names on the return address - suggesting that she is aware that she is not supposed to have contact,” said Hornick.
Hornick did not reveal the nature of the latest attempts at contact or what Woodham had written the victim.
In her motion for clarification, she said Woodham could be subject to further criminal charges should she continue to attempt to contact, either directly or indirectly, both the male and female victims.
In May 2019, after months of allegedly stalking the couple in Franconia, Woodham was arrested and charged with felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon (bio-substance) for the bomb threat made through the U.S. mail to Cannon Mountain, where one of the victims worked.
She was released that day with the conditions to not enter Franconia or Littleton except for court hearings and to have no contact with the two victims and not come within 100 feet of them.
But a few weeks later, Woodham was arrested in the backyard of the couple’s residence carrying a bag that police said contained oxycodone and heroin, wire cutters, duct tape, two cell phones, and other items.
Misdemeanor counts of stalking followed.
During the months-long investigation, bottle devices were found in the engine compartments of the couple’s vehicles and a device was also found on the fire escape of the Littleton courthouse, where the couple had gone to take out a restraining order.
None of the devices detonated.
On Jan. 5, 2021, Hornick, in court filings, said an assistant from Attorney Brian Ray’s office called Plymouth police after receiving a package from Woodham with a written note requesting that Ray, who police said did not know Woodham, deliver a letter to the male victim.
While being booked after her 2019 arrest, Woodham allegedly told Franconia police that she was stalking the male victim because she was having a hard time dealing with the emotions of the situation and felt she needed to go to his house to process her feelings.
