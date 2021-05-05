Prosecutors Bring Contempt Charge Against Arther Butler’s Parents

The parents of Elm Street shooting suspect and current fugitive Arther Butler are facing criminal contempt charges.
Steven and Christine Butler agreed to be court-appointed custodians of Butler at their Topsham home so he could be released from pre-trial detention in February. Part of the responsibilities of a custodian is to report any violations of the defendant’s conditions of release.
But according to court documents that has not happened.
“Both parents were made aware of their obligation to report violations and have failed to do so on this and several prior occasions,” wrote Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford in the state’s Application For Contempt Proceedings filed against Steven and Christine Butler in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.
Arther Butler’s alleged violations came to the court’s attention last week after Vermont State Police on April 27 received a tip that Butler was not at his parent’s house in Topsham under 24-hour curfew as directed by the court in February.
Steven Butler told police his son had been gone since April 23 and was somewhere across the border in New Hampshire. The investigation revealed that Arther Butler had been arrested on April 18 in Gorham, N.H., and cited by police for possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Prosecutors also learned that on April 21 Arther Butler was driving his father’s car on East Barre Road in Barre, Vt. when he was involved in a two-car crash which resulted in “injuries and significant damage to both vehicles,” according to the application.
Investigators say Butler was again stopped by police in Berlin, N.H. on April 23.
“Based on these facts, it is clear that defendant has violated his curfew condition numerous times,” wrote Byford in her application. “Steven and Christine Butler not only failed to report violations, but they also enabled him to repeatedly violate his court-ordered conditions of release by allowing him to take their vehicles, even after the defendant wrecked one car and had two interactions with law enforcement.”
Byford then asked the court to order Steven and Christine Butler to show why they should not be held in contempt and impose judicial sanctions.
“The state asserts that this action is necessary to protect the integrity of the judicial orders and serve the criminal justice purposes of punishment and deterrence,” wrote Byford.
If convicted of criminal contempt the Butlers face a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Judge Michael J. Harris said he would review the contempt applications.
