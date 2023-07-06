Prosecutors Object To Woodburn’s Push For New Criminal Mischief Trial
The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the domestic violence and simple assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Prosecutors are pushing back on ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn’s motion to take his criminal mischief convictions to a new and separate trial, arguing that a Coos Superior Court trial jury and the Supreme Court have already decided the case, and Woodburn, to the jury and in journals included as trial evidence, admitted to the charged conduct.

On June 30, nine days after Mark Sisti, Woodburn’s attorney, filed a 3-page motion arguing that Woodburn’s former attorney provided ineffective legal counsel when she did not seek to separate the criminal mischief charges from same the trial for his domestic violence/simple assault charges and therefore prejudiced the jury, prosecutors from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office responded with a 20-page objection and nearly 700 pages of trial transcripts.

