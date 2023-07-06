Prosecutors Object To Woodburn’s Push For New Criminal Mischief Trial

Prosecutors are pushing back on ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn’s motion to take his criminal mischief convictions to a new and separate trial, arguing that a Coos Superior Court trial jury and the Supreme Court have already decided the case, and Woodburn, to the jury and in journals included as trial evidence, admitted to the charged conduct.
On June 30, nine days after Mark Sisti, Woodburn’s attorney, filed a 3-page motion arguing that Woodburn’s former attorney provided ineffective legal counsel when she did not seek to separate the criminal mischief charges from same the trial for his domestic violence/simple assault charges and therefore prejudiced the jury, prosecutors from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office responded with a 20-page objection and nearly 700 pages of trial transcripts.
In May 2021, Woodburn, 58, a Democrat from Whitefield, was convicted by on four of nine Class A misdemeanor counts that charged him with assaulting his former fiancee, Emily Jacobs, 40, and damaging her property.
The four convictions were for one count each of domestic violence and simple assault for Woodburn biting the hand of Jacobs during a struggle over a cell phone in a car in December 2017, as well as two counts of criminal mischief, the first for kicking and breaking the door of Jacobs’ clothes dryer, in August 2017, and the second for kicking in and damaging the locked door to her residence in Jefferson on Dec. 24, 2017.
“At trial, the defendant took the stand in his own defense and admitted to kicking E.J.’s clothes dryer door off in the first incident … and to kicking E.J.’s door in during the third incident,” New Hampshire Assistant Attorneys General Joshua Speicher and Zachary Wolf wrote in their objection for a new trial. “These admissions were consistent with evidence offered by the state in its case-in-chief entries from the defendant’s personal journal, in which he confessed to committing the foregoing acts … It is therefore important to note that the jury convicted the defendant only of the conduct he admitted, and acquitted him of the conduct he denied.”
Prosecutors said Woodburn’s personal journal had been left behind at the home of Jacobs, who then gave it to the NHAG before Woodburn’s arrest in August 2018.
Sisti argues that the charges should have been severed for separate trials because the criminal mischief and domestic/violence assault were separate in context and time.
In their objection, Speicher and Wolf argue that Woodburn has not met the burden in proving that the legal counsel by his trial attorney, Donna Brown, was ineffective or deficient under the state and federal constitutions.
“The defendant also cannot show that his prior trial counsel’s representation fell below an objective standard of reasonableness because any severance motion would have been highly unlikely to succeed,” they said. “The trial court may join unrelated charges only upon written motion of the defendant or with the defendant’s written consent and ‘upon showing that failure to try the charges together would constitute harassment or unduly consume the time or resources of the parties’ … Given that the offenses were all related and properly joined for trial … a severance motion would have been highly unlikely to succeed.”
In addition, Woodburn has provided no evidence that a single trial encompassing all charges prejudiced the outcome of the trial, said Speicher and Wolf.
“Indeed, it is hard to see how the defendant can claim he suffered any type of prejudice in this matter when the jury chose to take him at his word, finding him guilty of only the offenses that he admitted to and not guilty of the offenses he denied,” they said. “Though it would be nonsensical, to the extent that the defendant contends evidence of the criminal mischief offenses prejudiced his conviction as to the domestic violence and simple assault convictions, any prejudice was eliminated by the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s reversal of [the domestic violence/assault] convictions.
“Finally, there is no reason to stay the defendant’s sentences for his criminal mischief convictions until after retrial on the simple assault and domestic violence convictions,” they said. “In short, one has nothing to do with the other. The defendant had the opportunity to appeal his [criminal mischief] convictions directly and chose not to do so.”
The prosecutors ask the court to deny the motion for a new trial and to impose the sentence without delay.
A hearing is scheduled at Coos Superior Court for July 14, when the judge, at a previous hearing in June, said he would impose the 30-day jail sentence for the criminal mischief convictions if he denies Woodburn’s motion for a new trial.
Along with the 30-day jail sentence for those convictions, the judge in July 2021 also gave Woodburn a 30-day jail sentence for the domestic violence/assault convictions, with both sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 60 days to serve.
Woodburn appealed the convictions in August 2021, thus delaying the sentencing.
In March, the New Hampshire Supreme Court, while upholding the two criminal mischief convictions on the grounds that they were not argued in the appeal, reversed the domestic violence/assault convictions after concluding that the trial court should have allowed Woodburn to present a self-defense argument to the jury.
The domestic violence/assault charges are now scheduled for a new trial in March 2024.
