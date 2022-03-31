Prosecutors Respond In Jeff Woodburn Domestic Violence Appeal

On Wednesday, one day before their deadline, state prosecutors filed their legal brief in ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn’s appeal of his domestic violence conviction, arguing that Woodburn established no logical connection between what he alleges were prior acts of aggression by the victim and his charged conduct that a jury found him guilty of.
In May 2021, the three-term Democratic senator from Whitefield was convicted by a Coos Superior Court jury on one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault that involved biting during a struggle over a cell phone, and two counts of criminal mischief, all Class A misdemeanors, against Emily Jacobs, his former fiancee from Jefferson who now lives in Maine.
The incidents occurred during several interactions between Woodburn and Jacobs from August and December 2017, said prosecutors.
In August 2021, Woodburn appealed his sentence of 60 days to serve in the Coos County House of Corrections. That sentence was stayed pending the outcome of his appeal before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
For the trial and sentencing, Woodburn was represented by attorney Donna Brown, who argued he had acted in self-defense.
In his brief with the Supreme Court, Woodburn, acting “pro se” as his own attorney, argued that the trial court erred when it refused to give self-defense instructions to the jury and it interfered with his right to testify, present evidence and cross-examine Jacobs on alleged prior acts of aggression by her, thereby resulting in the state successfully excluding “exculpatory evidence that would have proved the defendant’s theory of defense …”
Woodburn is asking the Supreme Court to vacate his convictions.
In the state’s 39-page brief, Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher noted prior acts of alleged aggression and said during the trial Brown asked Jacobs if she had ever tried to block Woodburn from leaving.
“The victim replied that the only time was an incident in January 2018 when she attempted to prevent the defendant from driving drunk by sitting on the hood of his car,” wrote Speicher. “The victim described this incident, saying that she sat on the hood of the defendant’s car because she did not want the defendant to get hurt, and did not know how else to stop him. The victim stated that the defendant drove off with her on the car and hit a snowbank.”
During a pre-trial court hearing, Brown admitted that none of the three pieces of evidence proffered by the defense regarding alleged acts of blocking or aggression by Jacobs “occurred in temporal relation to any of the charged conduct,” said Speicher.
In the state’s summary, Speicher said the trial court appropriately denied Woodburn’s request for a self-defense jury instruction and properly excluded evidence of alleged prior acts of aggression by Jacobs because there was no clear proof the acts were committed and presenting them to a jury could have unfairly prejudiced jurors.
“The trial court properly refused to give a self-defense instruction, where the defendant failed to proffer any evidence that he reasonably believed the charged conduct was necessary to defend himself from the imminent use of unlawful, non-deadly force,” Speicher wrote. “As the court noted, there was no evidence as to the defendant’s mental state at the time he committed the charged assault; there was, therefore, no evidence to support his claim of self-defense … In the absence of any testimony linking the alleged prior acts to the defendant’s mental state at the time of the charged conduct, the alleged prior acts are irrelevant.”
During the state’s closing argument at superior court, Speicher said a mutual friend of Jacobs and Woodburn who testified at trial “hears that conversation between Emily and the Defendant, the conversation where he admits to doing everything — everything — he’s charged with doing … He doesn’t deny it. He doesn’t offer excuses.”
“By arguing in closing that the defendant had offered no excuses for the charged conduct, the State did not create a misleading advantage — it accurately described the evidence in the record,” wrote Speicher. “The defendant’s claim that the case should have been reopened must be denied.”
In the brief, Speicher said the state waives oral argument.
The Supreme will likely decide Woodburn’s appeal some time in 2022.
In August 2018, nearly three years before his case went to trial, Woodburn, 56, was charged by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office with a total of nine Class A misdemeanors.
While finding him guilty on four counts, the jury found Woodburn not guilty on one additional count of domestic violence, three counts of simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass.
