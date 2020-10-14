Prosecutors Seek Long Prison Sentence For Infant Assault

Hunter Berry

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of decades in prison or longer for the Coos County man accused of violently shaking a 5-month-old infant girl and causing what they say will likely be permanent brain damage and physical disability.

On Oct. 8, Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker provided the court and Hunter Berry with a notice of extended terms of imprisonment that apply under the New Hampshire Rules of Criminal Procedure.

