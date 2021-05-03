Prosecutors Seek No Bail For Vermont Man Accused Of Violent Assault

At the moment, prosecutors in Vermont have successfully argued to keep in jail a Maidstone man accused of beating, strangling and threatening to kill a 24-year-old woman in August 2020 in Vermont.
At Grafton Superior Court in New Hampshire, prosecutors seek to do the same in a separate felony case against Parker Lovell, 22, this one involving a gun stolen in Littleton.
As his case pends in Vermont, Lovell remains in pre-trial confinement at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of $5,000 cash bail.
He has pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court to two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
On Aug. 15, Lovell was the driver of a car in Maidstone and the woman was his passenger when he allegedly became angry and punched her and then strangled her with both hands, impeding her breathing and causing her vision to become blurry.
After the woman bit his finger, he released his grip and she soon managed to escape and hide and was found by a group of ATV riders after she had screamed for help, said Vermont State Police.
On April 13 at Grafton Superior Court, Lovell was indicted by a grand jury on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing a 9-mm handgun from Amanda Stiles on May 24, 2019, in Littleton.
On Friday, Assistant Grafton County Attorney Amanda Kelsey filed a proposed bail order with the court that seeks to hold Lovell on preventative detention without bail.
In her proposed order, she describes the Vermont case, stating that Lovell “is alleged to have punched the victim in her head several times and strangled her inside a vehicle while under the influence of heroin and alcohol. [Lovell] threatened to kill the victim and then himself as he pulled into a remote area. Victim fled from the vehicle and hid in the woods until she encountered a Good Samaritan.”
Lovell, wrote Jacobson, was armed with a knife when he is alleged to have committed the crimes in Maidstone, just as he is alleged to have possessed and stolen a firearm in the Grafton Superior Court case, and both constitute deadly weapons, she said.
In addition, Jacobson said Lovell is charged with four counts of violating the conditions of his release in Essex Superior Court and has previously been convicted of breach of bail conditions and has been a fugitive from justice.
On Monday, Lovell, who is being represented in New Hampshire by court-appointed Defense Counsel Melissa Davis, waived his arraignment that had been scheduled for today at Grafton Superior Court and requested a bail hearing.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
If convicted of both charges in Vermont, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years.
According to court records, Lovell has also lived in Guildhall and Landaff.
On Feb. 18 at Grafton Superior Court, in a third separate felony case, Lovell pleaded guilty a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl in Littleton in 2020.
He was given a deferred Grafton County House of Corrections sentence, ordered to remain on good behavior and complete treatment programs, pay a $434 fine, and comply with all of the conditions of his release in Vermont.
