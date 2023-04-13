Prosecutors Seek To Impose Woodburn’s 30-Day Criminal Mischief Sentence
Former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, was sentenced to 60 days in the Coos County House of Corrections on Tuesday after jury convictions in May on charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief against his former fiancee. Woodburn and his attorney said they plan to appeal the conviction. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Two weeks after the New Hampshire Supreme Court overturned the domestic violence and assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, a hearing has been scheduled on the imposition of the 30-day jail sentence that remains for his criminal mischief conviction.

The hearing is scheduled for May 5 at Coos Superior Court. In 2021, Woodburn, 57, of Whitefield, was convicted on one misdemeanor count each of domestic violence and simple assault and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

