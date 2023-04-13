Prosecutors Seek To Impose Woodburn’s 30-Day Criminal Mischief Sentence

Former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, was sentenced to 60 days in the Coos County House of Corrections on Tuesday after jury convictions in May on charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief against his former fiancee. Woodburn and his attorney said they plan to appeal the conviction. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Two weeks after the New Hampshire Supreme Court overturned the domestic violence and assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, a hearing has been scheduled on the imposition of the 30-day jail sentence that remains for his criminal mischief conviction.
The hearing is scheduled for May 5 at Coos Superior Court. In 2021, Woodburn, 57, of Whitefield, was convicted on one misdemeanor count each of domestic violence and simple assault and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
While the Supreme Court issued an order on March 24 overturning the first two charges, it affirmed the two criminal mischief convictions, with Woodburn required to serve one month at the Coos County House of Corrections for one count of kicking in the locked front door to the home of Emily Jacobs, his former fiancee.
The second criminal mischief conviction sentence, for kicking the door to her clothes dryer, was suspended.
Along with the sentencing hearing, a status conference is scheduled for May 5.
On Wednesday, Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein issued a one-sentence order stating, “The New Hampshire Supreme Court having reversed the defendant’s [domestic violence and assault] convictions, those convictions are vacated.”
It’s still undetermined if prosecutors at the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office will dismiss the two reversed charges, remanded back to the superior court for a possible new trial, or if they will seek a new jury trial.
In its decision, the Supreme Court concluded that the superior court erred by not giving the jury self-defense instructions under the argument that Woodburn might have acted in self-defense, and that should have been presented for the jury to consider.
“At this point, we are reviewing the Supreme Court’s opinion and evaluating our next steps,” New Hampshire Department of Justice spokesman Michael Garrity said Thursday. “We will make a decision on retrial in due course. The 30-day sentence on the [criminal mischief] charges the court affirmed remains.”
As of March 30, Woodburn, who was represented by attorney Donna Brown at trial and who represented himself when he argued his appeal before the Supreme Court, is being represented by defense attorney Mark Sisti.
