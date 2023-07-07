Prosecutors Seek To Revoke Bail For Contractor Charged With Theft

Arguing that he breached the conditions of his bail by stealing money from another customer, prosecutors seek to revoke bail for a Dalton contractor charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars in prepayments from customers across New Hampshire and then not finishing the job or completing any work.
In 2021, Jaime Deforge, 44, who runs Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling out of his home, settled a civil matter with the New Hampshire attorney general’s office that required him to pay $29,500 in restitution to a victim and prohibited him taking any more prepayments.
But in February 2023, at Grafton Superior Court, Deforge was charged with two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count of theft by misapplication of property, and one count of theft by deception.
The same month at Rockingham Superior Court, he was charged with one count of theft by misapplication and one count of unauthorized taking or transfer.
The charges are felonies and some involved advance payments for construction materials that prosecutors said he didn’t deliver.
On April 11, the superior court issued a bail order releasing Deforge on $5,000 cash or corporate surety bail with conditions that include not committing a federal, state or local crime while on release, engaging in therapy through the Veterans Administration, and not accepting any prepayments from customers.
Previously, in August 2022 at Coos Superior Court, Deforge was charged with two Class A misdemeanor counts of violating the Consumer Protection Act.
A month later, he was released on the same bail conditions.
But on June 8, 2023, New Hampshire resident Dan Jaehnig sent a consumer complaint to the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Bureau alleging that he signed a contract with Deforge on Sept. 17 to repair flood damage to his mobile home in Bristol, Warren Cormack, assistant attorney general with the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau who is now the prosecutor on all of Deforge’s superior court cases, wrote in the 7-page motion to revoke Deforge’s bail.
Deforge accepted a $19,000 advance payment on that date before performing any work and an additional check of $10,000 a month later, said Cormack.
“After receiving the $10,000 check, the defendant stopped work on Jaehnig’s project and stated he needed $75,000 to continue the project and purchase his own home,” he wrote. “Jaehnig provided the defendant with an additional $7,500 in the form of a $2,500 payment through Venmo … and an additional $5,000 payment by credit card … Between the end of October 2022 to April 2023, Jaehnig attempted to call the defendant to schedule time for the defendant to begin working again. The defendant did not pick up the phone and did not schedule a date for work to restart.”
Deforge’s previous charges also allege he did not pick up the phone when those customers called him about completing jobs.
In April, Jaehnig sent Deforge a text message to schedule a time to work on the project so it could be finished by the end of May.
Three days later, Cormack said Deforge texted Jaehnig back to say he was vacationing in Florida for the month and was “booked through early October right now.”
On May 22, Cormack said Deforge sent Jaehnig an email stating the total figure to finish the job was $22,806.24, on top of the $36,500 already paid.
“If you provide payment, I will finish your home,” Deforge said in the email Cormack provided to the court. “You can also hire any other contractor at this point … Otherwise, if you wish to pursue this in court, I am fully confident in my findings and have plenty of evidence to back up my case. In fact I have enough to sue you and put a lien on your home for breach of contract. You may get a favorable judgement [sic] in the end (because I’m not a fortune teller) but I will definitely tie your sale of this home up in court for at least a year if not longer.”
“After the defendant’s May 22, 2023 request for payment ‘in full, up front by treasurer’s check,’ the defendant did not perform any more more work on Jaehnig’s project,” said Cormack.
Based on the incident, there is probable cause to believe that Deforge, in May 2023, solicited another prepayment for materials, committed another crime of attempted violation of the Consumer Protection Act, and therefore violated his bail conditions, Cormack said to the court.
“The defendant’s conduct shows that an injunction, two bail orders, and $5,000 cash or corporate surety bail and multiple criminal charges for collecting advance payments are insufficient to prevent him from engaging in actions with the intent to accept a consumer prepayment for materials or deposit for labor,” said Cormack. “The defendant’s actions show that there is no combination of conditions that will assure that the defendant will not pose a danger to the safety of the community and that he is unlikely to abide by any combination of conditions of release.”
Objecting on June 27 to the motion to revoke bail was Deforge’s attorney, Hanna Kinne, of the New Hampshire Public Defender’s office, who said “a judge must hear evidence to support this allegation before deciding whether revocation is appropriate.”
An arraignment and bail hearing on the Jaehnig complaint, which was filed with the court on Wednesday, is scheduled for Aug. 14.
In addition to his theft charges, Deforge also faces pending felony charges of criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after prosecutors said he tried to run a vehicle off a road in Jefferson in October and brandished a gun at the driver.
According to court records viewed on Friday, theft cases involving customers from Littleton and Plymouth are scheduled for a felony settlement conference on Aug. 25.
