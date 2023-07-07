Prosecutors Seek To Revoke Bail For Contractor Charged With Theft

Jaime Deforge

Arguing that he breached the conditions of his bail by stealing money from another customer, prosecutors seek to revoke bail for a Dalton contractor charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars in prepayments from customers across New Hampshire and then not finishing the job or completing any work.

In 2021, Jaime Deforge, 44, who runs Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling out of his home, settled a civil matter with the New Hampshire attorney general’s office that required him to pay $29,500 in restitution to a victim and prohibited him taking any more prepayments.

