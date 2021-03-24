The state police trooper who shot and killed a Whitefield man on Dec. 23 in Dalton was legally justified in doing so after prosecutors said the man, armed with pistol and rifle, fired first in what began as a scuffle following a traffic stop and quickly escalated into a gun battle that injured the trooper.
Mark R. Clermont, 45, a convicted felon prohibited from driving or possessing guns and who was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot in the head and killed by NHSP Trooper Matthew Merrill, had recently told others he would not be going back to prison again if ever caught driving, state prosecutors said Wednesday during a briefing on the incident.
In the months leading up to the shooting that saw more than 30 total shots fired, Clermont also exhibited a growing paranoia that the government was out to get him, said Senior New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jeff Strelzin.
Gun Battle
The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at 16 Bridge Hill Road, after Merrill, who would be shot in the abdomen and foot and would have been shot in the head if Clermont’s pistol had fired, stopped Clermont for speeding near the Vermont border.
Merrill, who was also wearing a ballistic vest under his uniform and was driving a fully marked cruiser, had clocked a car coming toward him on Route 135 at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Merrill turned around and pursued the car, but did not immediately turn on his blue lights in order to avoid prompting the motorist to turn at an upcoming road and drive into Vermont, said Strelzin.
When Merrill did turn on his blue lights the driver, later identified as Clermont, who had 16 prior criminal convictions including three felonies, two of which prohibited him from owning guns, failed to stop, said Strelzin.
Despite his criminal record and a driver’s license that was revoked indefinitely, Clermont was armed with a .45-caliber pistol and a 7.62-caliber AK-style assault rifle, said Strelzin.
“The fact that Mr. Clermont was in possession of firearms he could not legally possess and was illegally driving a motor vehicle played a key role in his decision to flee from Trooper Merrill and engage in the conduct that followed when that pursuit ended,” he said.
After briefly losing sight of the car, Merrill arrived at the intersection of Route 135 and Bridge Hill Road to see that the car had pulled into the driveway of 16 Bridge Hill Road, owned by Chris Landry, who was visiting his brother, Eric, and Eric’s wife, Carey.
Merrill parked his cruiser behind Clermont’s car, turned on his front take-down lights, and radioed dispatch.
Clermont, wearing a puffy winter jacket and winter hat, exited his car quickly, looked at Merrill, and began to walk away, said Strelzin.
Believing Clermont’s fast manner was indicative of an underlying safety issue, Merrill exited his cruiser with his pistol drawn, identified himself as a trooper, and told Clermont several times to stop.
Clermont did not obey and instead walked away, saying “What do you want?” and “Leave me alone, I’m going to see my friends,” according to the 47-page NHAG report.
“At that point, Trooper Merrill was concerned about letting Mr. Clermont enter the trailer he was walking toward,” said Strelzin. “Trooper Merrill did not know if Mr. Clermont had weapons, if there were more weapons in the trailer, or what Mr. Clermont’s intention was.”
Merrill also said in his interview with the NHAG that there had been a lot of criminal activity in the area and particularly focused on that residence.
Concluding that a TASER would not work because of Clermont’s bulky jacket, Merrill chose instead to use “empty hand control” and walked up behind Clermont, who then made a “left shoulder dip” that had Merrill thinking he was trying to retrieve something from his waistline.
Both men fell to the ground as Merrill pulled Clermont’s arms from behind.
“Mr. Clermont ended up on his hands and knees on the ground, facing down,” said Strelzin. “Trooper Merrill moved and stood over Mr. Clermont and tried to get his arms behind his back. As that happened, Trooper Merrill felt what he described as being ‘punched in the back’ and heard a muffled bang. At that moment, he knew he had been shot.”
Clermont was then standing over Merrill, who, while on his back, drew his pistol to shoot, but did not hear a bang, felt a “gummy” gun trigger, and began to feel confused.
As Merrill tried to get up, he felt Clermont’s pistol pressed to the back of his head, but that pistol failed to fire, said Strelzin.
Merrill began to feel numb and soon found it difficult to breathe.
At that time, Clermont, who had a small amount of blood around his ear from a bullet that had grazed his head, was trying to get into a shed on the Landry property.
Inside the shed were Chris and Eric Landry.
“The Landrys did not want Mr. Clermont entering the shed, so Eric Landry picked up a machete and hit Mr. Clermont between the eyes with the handle,” said Strelzin. “Then he kicked Mr. Clermont out the door, slammed it shut, and locked it.”
Merrill, who by that time had already radioed for police help, decided to switch to his rifle for better range and accuracy and retrieved it from the cruiser trunk.
As he activated the rifle’s flashlight to scan the area and stepped to the right of his cruiser, he heard a gunshot and realized that Clermont, who was still in the driveway, had shot him in the foot, said Strelzin.
Merrill then began hearing Clermont yelling “No!” several times and described it as strange and as Clermont sounding as if he were talking to himself and not addressing Merrill.
As Clermont “hunkered down” behind a vehicle in the driveway, Merrill fired two shots, and after the second shot could no longer see Clermont’s hat or hear him yelling.
As the pain from his two gunshot wounds increased, Merrill walked up the road to a house next door, owned by a neighbor, Jeffrey Osgood, who let him in, offered critical help in treating Merrill’s wounds, and called 911, said Strelzin.
“[Merrill] described being cautious and quiet because he ‘did not know for certain’ Mr. Clermont’s status and did not want Mr. Clermont to ‘finish him off on the front steps’ or come and ‘hurt anybody else,’” said Strelzin.
Police backup arrived to find Clermont, who, according to a toxicology report, had low levels of alcohol and marijuana in his system, dead from a gunshot wound to his left head.
Based on cartridge casings, NHAG prosecutors said Clermont fired three shots from his pistol and nine from his rifle and Merrill fired six shots from his pistol, also a .45-caliber, and 12 from his .223-caliber rifle.
Aftermath
Merrill, who was transported to the hospital and released a few days later, is still recovering and is not back on duty.
He joined NHSP in 2012 and is a member of its SWAT Team.
The NHAG interviewed Merrill and several neighbors, including the three Landrys, in compiling the report.
According to Chris Landry, who met Clermont a year before and had seen him drink alcohol and use methamphetamine, Clermont “had gone off the deep end,” broken up with his girlfriend, and been “acting weird lately.”
“Chris explained that Mr. Clermont talked about ‘aliens,’ the government listening to him through ‘smart TVs,’ and that he was a timekeeper,” said Strelzin. “He last saw Mr. Clermont two or three weeks before the incident and was not expecting him to stop by on Dec. 23.”
Eric Landry described Clermont, whom Strelzin said had lived with roommates in Whitefield off and on for 16 years, as someone “who was not all there.”
Clermont’s roommates, also interviewed, described a man mentally unraveling and who believed an apocalypse was coming.
His brother, Joseph Clermont, called Clermont troubled, as observed particularly during a summer 2020 visit, but someone who was intelligent and a high honors college graduate with a degree in chemical engineering.
Another brother, Thomas Clermont, said Mark Clermont had been talking about spaceships coming down to see him and had made recent comments about the police “not taking me.”
“Thomas also surmised that this incident … was ‘suicide by cop,’” said Strelzin.
Whitefield police recounted several citizen complaints and police encounters with Clermont in 2020, when they put out a bulletin about Clermont “getting more aggressive.”
Per NSHP policy, Merrill was not wearing a body camera or had a cruiser dashboard camera at the time of the incident.
He was also not immediately aware of the danger posed by Clermont at the time he pulled him over, said Strelzin.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said the NHAG reviews all police officer use-of-force incidents as criminal investigations to determine if the officer who used deadly force complied with the law.
The facts of this investigation, coupled with the applicable law, led to the conclusion that Merrill’s use of deadly force against Clermont was legally justified, she said.
“That is because, at that moment, Mr. Clermont had already used deadly force against Trooper Merrill, by shooting and wounding him twice,” said Young. “Therefore, based on a review of all the evidence, it was objectively reasonable for Trooper Merrill to conclude that Mr. Clermont constituted an imminent threat of deadly force when he shot and killed him.”
In her report, Young also said “there is corroborating evidence that Mr. Clermont posed a threat to others …”
