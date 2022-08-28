Prosecutors Want Alleged Middle Man In Hit Job To Remain In Prison
In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)

BURLINGTON — Federal prosecutors say one of the defendants in the kidnapping and fatal shooting of a Danville man in 2018 needs to remain in prison while awaiting trial in U.S. District Court.

The defense for Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas had offered a new list of proposed release conditions in Vermont this month, but the prosecution said Friday he would remain a major risk to flee and also be a danger to the community.

