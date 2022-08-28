Prosecutors Want Alleged Middle Man In Hit Job To Remain In Prison

BURLINGTON — Federal prosecutors say one of the defendants in the kidnapping and fatal shooting of a Danville man in 2018 needs to remain in prison while awaiting trial in U.S. District Court.
The defense for Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas had offered a new list of proposed release conditions in Vermont this month, but the prosecution said Friday he would remain a major risk to flee and also be a danger to the community.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf, the lead prosecutor, said Eratay, who is a citizen of Turkey, faces a mandatory life sentence upon a conviction in the “Murder for Hire” case.
Eratay is considered a middle man between the hired gunman and two Turkish brothers who wanted a Vermonter dead for fear he planned to go to authorities over a multimillion-dollar oil investment fraud case, officials said.
“He has few connections that would encourage him to remain in the United States,” Van de Graaf wrote about Eratay, who has lived in Las Vegas about a decade.
“The government has assembled a strong case against Eratay,” Van de Graaf wrote. He had said in court earlier this summer that more than 20 search warrants had been executed in the case.
He said Eratay “has a significant motive to kill to secure his liberty, or to retaliate against those who he believes put him in criminal jeopardy,” Van de Graff said. “He was willing to kill for money and succeeded; he would be willing to kill or influence witnesses to avoid life in prison, and may succeed again.”
Eratay is one of four people charged in a cross-country conspiracy to kill case targeting Gregory C. Davis, 49, of Danville, officials have said.
Eratay paid more than $100,000 in cash for the killing, Van de Graaf wrote. A co-conspirator said he was directed by Eratay to use an encrypted communications letter app to send and receive messages, Van de Graaf said.
Eratay and Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles are charged with conspiring between May 2017 and February 2018 to hire a hitman to kill Davis four years ago.
Gumrukcu was identified early as a suspect in the Vermont homicide because he and his older brother Murat Gumrukcu were the only known people to have a dispute with Davis that would have a motive for his execution, a federal prosecutor in Nevada said.
No known public charges have been filed against Murat Gumrukcu, who is mentioned throughout court documents and is believed to be back living in Turkey.
Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Col. is charged with the actual kidnapping and killing by posing as a deputy U.S. Marshal and taking Davis out of his home at 884 Hawkins Road on Jan. 6, 2018. Banks, posing as a federal lawman, claimed there was an arrest warrant for Davis for racketeering in Virginia.
The fourth defendant, Aron Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nev. has denied a charge of conspiring with Banks and others between October 2017 and January 2018 to kidnap Davis. Banks called Ethridge the day after the abduction and killing to say the job was done, officials said.
Ethridge initially denied any involvement when first approached and provided false information, court records show. Within a day or two he went to the FBI and began cooperating over the following days, records show.
A federal magistrate judge ordered Eratay detained after his arrest at his Nevada home on May 24. Eratay has remained detained since his transfer to Vermont and a new effort to spring him was filed Aug. 16.
Gumrukcu who is a self-proclaimed doctor, has “tens of millions of dollars” and has significant motive to fund Eratay’s flight and prevent him from becoming a witness against him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont has said.
The government also has evidence that Eratay’s citizenship for the United States was obtained through marriage fraud, Van de Graff said. He said the woman was interviewed and admitted the marriage from 2014 to 2019 was designed to help Eratay to get his citizenship here.
In 2017 Davis was threatening the Gumrukcus about going to the FBI with evidence the two brothers “were defrauding him in a multimillion-dollar oil deal,” court records maintain. The records show the Gumrukcus had entered into the oil deal with Davis in early 2015.
Serhat Gumrukcu is listed as a co-founder and inventor at Enochian BioSciences Inc. He claimed on the company website he holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, but authorities said this summer they question the claims.
Vermont State Police reported Davis was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso the next afternoon about 4:30 p.m. in a pull-off area on Peacham Road in Barnet about 15 miles from his home. He was still handcuffed, state police said and .22-caliber casings were found nearby, state police said.
Davis was a father of six children and his wife of 14 years, Melissa, was pregnant, authorities said. They had been in Vermont about 3 years and he worked in Barre at Safety-Kleen, a national environmental consulting firm. A company cellphone was found inside his jacket.
Eratay’s defense lawyer Robert Katims has proposed that his client be released with a 24-hour curfew and that the defendant be supervised in Vermont by his close friend and business partner Halis Kaya and/or his wife Deanna Phillips-Kaya from Nevada.
Eratay and the Kayas would secure housing in Vermont for the pre-trial release, Katims said. He said Eratay would have GPS monitoring and surrender his Turkish passport.
Banks acquired a white Ford Explorer and he fitted it up to look like a law enforcement vehicle, Van de Graaf said. Banks went multiple times to Las Vegas between October 2017 and January 2018 and he drove at least once to Vermont on a reconnaissance trip in mid-November. He got more federal law enforcement gear, including insignias for the U.S. Marshal Service.
“The evidence is clear that Banks was a hired hit man,” Van de Graaf said. He never knew the victim.
Court records show Ethridge and Eratay were friends and neighbors in Henderson, Nev. and Eratay approached Ethridge over a year before Davis was killed to see about arranging a homicide, court records show. Ethridge eventually agreed to assist Eratay, the records note.
