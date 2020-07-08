Prosecutors Want Easton Fire Chief Held In Jail

Since December, the chief of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department has remained in county jail on charges of shooting 14 rounds from a 9-mm handgun into a Bethlehem home on Christmas Day.
Recently, his attorney filed a motion requesting he be released with pre-trial services.
Leonard Harden, defense counsel for Arthur Rainville, 60, who had been Easton fire chief for five years, argues the case appears headed to a jury trial, but no trials will be held in the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Rainville could be held for an extended period of time without being brought to trial.
Grafton County prosecutors, however, object to a release, arguing Rainville, being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections, still represents a danger to the community and to himself, a determination they said has already been made by the judge during a bail hearing on Jan. 31.
A hearing for Rainville’s requested release with pre-trial services is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 16.
In February, Rainville was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon as well as two special class felony counts of criminal threatening with a firearm that carry extended terms of imprisonment.
He is accused of firing the shots into the home at 11 Cleos Way, where he had been invited by friends to dinner, and putting those inside - two men, two women, and several children - at risk of of serious bodily injury.
Police said Rainville then fled in his pickup truck to Littleton, where he was arrested following a hit-and-run crash and charged with aggravated drunken driving and unlawful conduct after an accident.
His initial defense attorney at the time of his arrest, Charlie Buttrey, said Rainville had been going through a separation with his wife and was experiencing recent mental health issues as well as delusions just before the shooting incident (he was allegedly talking of aliens and being abducted by aliens) and his condition was exacerbated by alcohol in combination with anti-anxiety medication.
In a June 22 motion for release on pre-trial services, Harden, said Rainville has been held on preventative detention and has sought and completed programs available at the Grafton County House of Corrections, attended counseling since his incarceration, and has been a model inmate.
Rainville, who has no criminal record, suffers from medical conditions and would like to be treated by his primary care physician, wrote Harden.
His release would enable him to gather important documents to aid in his defense, argues Harden, who said Rainville was deemed eligible for pre-trial services on June 22 and is asserting his right to a speedy trial.
In a June 25 objection to release, Assistant Grafton County Attorney Amanda Jacobson argued prosecutors met their burden by “clear and convincing evidence that [Rainville] presents a credible threat to himself and the community at that juncture.”
Police ultimately recovered 14 shell casings at the Bethlehem home, she said.
“Luckily, none of the four adults and several children inside the home were struck by a bullet,” wrote Jacobson. “The defendant’s firing of his weapon was preceded by a Christmas dinner with the occupants of the home in which the defendant consumed alcohol, ultimately leading to a blood alcohol content reading of .224 in combination with a positive result for benzodiazepines. The defendant was ultimately located … by the Littleton Police Department after he struck a vehicle on Union Street and fled the scene.”
She said, “The state maintains that [Rainville] presents a credible threat to himself and the community … to include his threatening behavior and use of a firearm, alcohol and substance use, concerning statements as to his observations prior to committing the offenses, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, and access to firearms.”
