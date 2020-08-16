Protective Equipment Delivered To Region For Upcoming Elections

The New Hampshire Army National Guard this week delivered PPE (personal protective equipment) to the Littleton fire station, the regional hub for the effort, for poll workers in Littleton and area towns to use in the upcoming elections to ensure they stat safe during the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy photo)

As the Sept. 8 primary and Nov. 3 general election near, towns are receiving PPE (personal protective equipment) for their poll workers to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic and to keep voting day running as smoothly as possible.

On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Army National Guard made a delivery to the Littleton fire station, which was the regional drop.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments