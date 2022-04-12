ST. JOHNSBURY — The organizer of a protest against The Whiskey Den said he’s willing to hold face-to-face talks with the owner.
Anthony Marques, who claims he was racially profiled by Whiskey Den staff on April 2, said he would consider calling off the protest planned for Friday if bar co-owner Joanna Christman agreed to mediated talks.
“I would have that conversation with her,” he said. “We’d do it behind closed doors.”
There have been efforts behind the scenes to make that happen.
Gillian Sewake, director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that she has been trying to bring the parties together to resolve the situation in a constructive manner.
According to Marques, a comprehensive conversation followed by action items would go a long way toward addressing his concerns.
“I would consider shutting down the protest, honestly. I would strongly consider that, and I told [Sewake] that,” he said.
Christman could not be reached for comment.
Earlier this week Marques, also known as Anthony Bathalon, announced plans for a protest outside The Whiskey Den on Friday.
He claims he attempted to enter the bar with a group of white companions when Christman asked him repeated and inappropriate questions about his identification, a valid U.S. passport. Others in the party were admitted without dispute, he said.
Christman said she was following Vermont state law and asking questions to verify the passport, noting that the passport photo was dated and that passports are rarely presented at the Whiskey Den.
Marques claims he was refused entry; Christman said he chose to walk away.
Afterward, Marques took action. First, he posted his account of what happened on social media. Next, he published a three-minute video to bring attention to the incident. Finally, he organized the protest.
He said those actions were intended to hold The Whiskey Den accountable and create a more accepting climate in St. Johnsbury.
“I’m not saying [Christman] is a horrible human being. I’m saying she’s flawed like the rest of us and she needs to take accountability,” he said.
According to Marques, the protest — if it proceeds as planned — would be peaceful and silent.
“We’re not going to be chanting. We won’t be walking from the police station to the Whiskey Den. We won’t be pounding on windows. There might be signs, but I’m not creating signs or telling people to put up certain signs,” he said.
Marques referred to the incident at the Whiskey Den as part of a bigger problem of microaggressions experienced by minority residents of the Northeast Kingdom. The three-minute video that Marques uploaded on Saturday juxtaposes images of the Whiskey Den with images of Marques shirtless, barefoot and carrying chains. The chains, he said, represent the accumulated weight of the microaggressions he endures, he said.
In recent years Marques has participated in social justice efforts statewide and helped to lead Black Lives Matter protests in Craftsbury, Newport, and St. Johnsbury in 2020. He anticipates a Whiskey Den demonstration will draw a mix of people, some local and others from across the state, and will be modest in size.
Some businesses plan to close early that night as a sign of solidarity. That includes the neighboring St. Johnsbury Distillery, where Marques is a contracted videographer. He hoped The Whiskey Den would follow suit as an olive branch.
“I don’t know what her plans are, if she will choose to open or not, but I do believe if she wants to have an open and honest conversation she should probably just not open the doors this weekend,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.