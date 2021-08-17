Protesters Allege NVRH Vaccination Policy Is ‘Forced Genocide’

ST. JOHNSBURY — They call themselves “Health Choice Vermont,” but when a small group of protesters set up in front of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Tuesday they brought a much harder message.
“THIS IS FORCED GENOCIDE,” read one sign held by a protester and “NO! MANDATE FOR MEDICINE especially when DEATH is a possible side effect!” read another.
The group is concerned about the hospital’s plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations for NVRH medical providers and staff - if the vaccine receives full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Waitsfield-based organization announced the NVRH demonstration in a press release on Monday which noted that it would be a “gathering of concerned healthcare providers and others at the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, to support the rights of hospital employees in making their own, informed and private, health-care decisions.”
One of the participants at the protest was Alison Despathy - who has also written a letter to the NVRH administration.
“Offer your employees an alternative so they can continue the work they love,” wrote Despathy. “Mandating (vaccinations) for your dedicated, brave and hard-working employees would be a monumental mistake that will be impossible to take back…”
NVRH officials responded with their own press release on Monday saying they are “choosing health” and that their priority is to protect patients, staff and the community from COVID-19 and the “Delta” variant of the virus which is currently driving-up positive cases in Vermont and the United States.
“The bottom line for me is that people come to their local hospital expecting not to be exposed to a higher probability of becoming infected with COVID-19 or any of its variants,” said NVRH Board Chair Jane Arthur, according to the NVRH release. “We owe it to our community to provide this level of safety when people are at their most vulnerable.”
NVRH CEO Shawn Tester said that as the Delta variant takes hold in Vermont, NVRH must do all it can to defend against the virus.
“It’s important to recognize that we are not out of the woods yet,” said Tester. “Thank-you to our amazing staff for all the work they are doing, especially those who are still working the frontline in this fight…”
And NVRH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Rousse, M.D., said the current “fourth wave” of COVID-19 is largely due to an increase in Delta variant cases which is “impacting mostly unvaccinated individuals” throughout much of the U.S.
“Policies change as the situation warrants,” said Dr. Rousse. “NVRH strives to keep our patients and staff safe and infection-free.”
NVRH says more than 50 health care societies and organizations nationally have called for all health care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. NVRH will be developing its vaccine policy in the coming weeks and will share the full plan with staff and the public when it’s complete.
NVRH serves more than 30,000 patients in the Northeast Kingdom and employs 600 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It’s a sad day when news reporters don’t know how to do their job and won’t even take the time to talk to the people or spend a bit of time with the people they are writing about and taking pictures of. That’s not journalism, that’s misinformation and it is a disservice to your community and the paper you represent and report for. I guess I will have a go at it so that the public may actually glimpse the real story by the people who showed up.
Today at 11am at NVRH, concerned citizens and healthcare workers gathered outside of the hospital to stand for Health Choice and Medical Freedom- Period. This was the focus and this was the goal. In a public setting, everyone has a voice and will express themselves in their individual ways and that is their right but for a reporter to stay literally for two minutes, snap a picture, have zero interactions or conversations with the people involved and then supposedly “report” community news, this is not reporting and unfortunately this is what happened today. The entire point of the rally and the clear strong messages of hospital employees from NVRH and others from around the state who showed up to stand up were completely missed and neglected due to poor reporting and lack of effort. How about the NVRH nurse whose signs read “Jab or Job? Wrong, Stop the Mandate” and “My PPE has protected me while Face to Face with Covid Patients, Frontline Hero to Zero” or the amazing respiratory therapist whose sign read, “Medical Freedom is a Human Right” or another sign held by a nurse that read, “I am informed and I do Not consent.” This was the real message, this would have been the real news. If the Cal-Rec reporter was looking for the truth and to really capture a message or moment in reporting, I am sorry to say, they missed it. The message is critical yet simple. We are standing for Health Choice, Body Autonomy and Medical Freedom. We are also standing in support of our essential workers and their right to choose or refuse and make personal informed decisions regarding their health. We support them fully and we thank them for all of their dedication and hard work through these times.
Unfortunately the reporter sent out to cover the story did not care enough or did not have the time to really try and understand what was happening here today and what the intention was. A few extra minutes and a few simple questions would have shed light to the real story. For further information on the rally or to read the entire letter written to the hospital in support of health choice, please contact me at any point. We all must try for the truth and a real understanding- at least try.
Alison Despathy
Medical professionals receiving group financial bonuses from the Big Pharma blood money pool for promoting and coercing the pubic to take the Jab which is sluffing off spike protein infections to others is diabolical.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.