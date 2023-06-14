LYNDON — Toussaint St. Negritude has been a poet exploring LGBTQ+ themes for approximately 40 years.
He never felt threatened, he said. Until now.
Ten days into Pride Month, protesters disrupted an LGBTQ+ event led by St. Negritude at Cobleigh Public Library on Saturday.
All Our Queer Voices, a planned two-hour poetry reading and discussion, was halted midway through because a group gathered in front of the library.
They held religious-themed signs, such as “Prepare To Meet Thy God,” and called out St. Negritude by name.
“It was supposed to go to noon. At around 11, one of the librarians came upstairs and let us know these people were outside, that it appeared to be threatening, and they were closing the library,” St. Negritude said.
“This is the first time I’ve had a group of people protesting me. That’s a whole new level. This is definitely a new experience for me.”
CONFRONTATION
Three attendees, who were white, left through the front door without incident while St. Negritude, who is black, was escorted by library staff out a side door.
There, he was confronted by a lone woman.
“They knew me because my name and my face were on the flyer. They were waiting for me,” he said. “The librarians felt it was too dangerous for me to leave through the front door. So they tried to escort me out the side door. I was parked around the corner. As soon as we stepped outside, that’s when this protester started running towards me. With some hateful biblical sign.”
The woman shouted his name and had her hand in a bag. He feared it might be a gun.
“While doing that, she shouted, ‘Can I give you something? Can I give you something?’ Which completely freaked me out,” he said. “So the librarian and I ran back into the library. We waited for five or so minutes and went back out. The person was gone, and the librarian drove me to my car.”
Shaken, St. Negritude set off for the Burlington Jazz Festival as previously planned. He stopped in a Lyndon thrift shop to purchase a blanket to sit on during the show. He said he was confronted again by the same lone woman.
“As I’m leaving the store, this same protester who approached me at the side door of the library had apparently followed me to the thrift store. Which definitely raised it up a notch,” he said. “I had to scream and yell at her, to get her to step away from me. Then I got in my car and left.”
THE PROTESTERS
Library director Bryn Hoffman confirmed St. Negritude’s account and said it was the first library protest in their two-and-a-half years on the job.
The protesters were reportedly from the Bethel Anabaptist Tabernacle. The conservative, Lyndon-based church has routinely staged demonstrations in town and throughout the region against abortion, homosexuality, and government mandates.
They have drawn complaints but have not engaged in physical violence or criminal activity, according to Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris.
Church representatives could not be reached for comment.
In 2014, church member Gary Hartsock defended the group’s first amendment rights, saying, “A man can preach whatever a man wants to preach.”
Law enforcement was not immediately notified of the incident; St. Negritude said a report was pending.
Chief Harris recommends prompt action to better protect everyone involved and track problematic activity.
RESPONSE PLANNED
Following the incident, St. Negritude and Hoffman are planning a community response to affirm Lyndon’s stance against bigotry.
The time, date, location and nature of the event are to be determined, they both said.
St. Negritude, 63, said a community response was necessary to nip the problem in the bud.
“There needs to be very direct, aggressive action,” he said. “Part of that will be holding these people accountable and being very public about it. Being very public about ‘This is it, this will not be tolerated any longer.’”
While some may wish to dismiss the incident as a blip, St. Negritude expressed concerns for his personal safety.
He noted a friend, transgender woman Fern Feather, who was stabbed to death in 2022.
“I don’t think these people are going to stop until they are stopped,” he said. “I don’t want to be the next murdered person. It’s absolutely frightening to have to say that.”
“…IF WE’RE SILENT”
Having spent most of the last 14 years in the Northeast Kingdom, St. Negritude has experienced discrimination in day-to-day life, most of it race-based. People calling him the N-word. Telling him to “Go back to Africa.” Twice his car windshield was shattered by a baseball bat, once on the week after President Donald Trump was elected. Shortly after he moved to the area in 2009, he said, neighborhood children went up to his mother and chanted “White Power.”
“This is not something that I’m experiencing in Mississippi or Alabama or Texas. It’s something I’m experiencing here in Vermont,” he said. “To anyone that thinks of Vermont as a progressive place, I would hope this would be extremely alarming. Not just for this one incident, but for the potential threat of this being a movement, just like Take Back Vermont was a movement.”
That is not to say St. Negritude resents Vermont. In fact, he said, he loves living in the Northeast Kingdom and feels a commitment to the area.
“It angers me I would have to consider leaving for my life,” he said. “There is a long list of fantastic, wonderful things about living in Vermont. The nature, tight-knight communities. There is a long list of reasons to be glad to be here. And if you are white living in the Northeast Kingdom, it might remain idyllic. For people of color and/or queer people living here, throughout the whole state, it can often be a completely different story.”
“It’s time to look at the reality and address it. I do believe — and this is what has kept me in Vermont — that there is a huge community of cool, loving, non-hateful people here. That’s my community. But if we’re silent, no matter how decent we may be, we’re as good as complicit.”
I told you so; the supernatural cults are on the loose. Protect yourself and vote.
