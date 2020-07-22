Protestors Rally For Local Woman

For a second straight week, protesters will gather at the Dover (N.H.) Police Station on Saturday in support of Bethlehem native and Profile School graduate Sarah (Warren) Letendre.
It stems from a July 10 incident where the stay-at-home mom was allegedly assaulted by her husband — Dover Police Officer and former mixed martial arts fighter R.J. Letendre — and suffered multiple broken ribs.
Sarah, 34, was subsequently arrested by Rollinsford Police for being the aggressor and charged with domestic violence, simple assault and other charges.
In search of support, she turned to social media.
She published her account of the incident on Facebook, which drew significant attention.
Her sister, Jessica Newman, started a GoFundMe page that has raised $25,322 towards Sarah’s legal defense. Others created a Facebook page to organize the ‘Justice For Sarah Letendre’ protests. More than 500 posted #justiceforsarah on the Dover Police Facebook page.
Those efforts have garnered significant public and media attention.
“We’re trying to control the narrative, we’re not allowing them to control the narrative,” said Newman, who lives in Virginia. If not for the social media efforts started by her sister, she said, “It all would’ve been kept quiet.”
Sarah Letendre alleged there had been a long history of verbal and domestic abuse, including threats to take away the couple’s two young children (ages five and two), according to Fosters Daily Democrat.
“It’s kind of like a Lifetime movie,” Newman said. “I can’t believe it’s all real, and that my sister is caught up in it.”
THE INCIDENT
Sarah and R.J. Letendre gave different accounts of the July 10 incident.
Both said it began with a conversation about getting a divorce and R.J. calling police.
R.J. claims Sarah attacked him and “continued to bite him” until he elbowed her in the ribs; She claims she went for the phone — not him — and he held her down, put a knee on her neck and drove an elbow into her ribs, according to Seacoast Media Group.
Responding officers from Rollinsford Police observed R.J. with his shirt torn open and scratches on his chest, and arrested Sarah as the primary aggressor. She was charged with simply assault, obstructing the report of a crime, and resisting arrest, according to Seacoast Media Group.
When she was being arrested, Rollinsford Police reported she attempted to jump off a second-story deck, Seacoast Media Group reported.
Sarah was brought to the Wenthworth-Douglass Hospital after her arrest for a “psychological evaluation” but her discharge papers state she suffered “closed fracture of multiple ribs on left side.”
Sarah also faces charges for allegedly violating a protection order hours after her arrest and for a separate incident in March, when she allegedly damaged the windshield of a man she previously had a relationship with, according to Seacoast Media Group.
AFTERMATH
R.J. Letendre is on paid leave while Dover Police conduct an internal investigation. He was awarded emergency custody of their children, stating his wife has been taking drugs that have made her mentally and physically unfit.
Sarah will challenge the emergency custody order in a hearing scheduled for Thursday.
An attorney for Sarah Letendre released a statement on Tuesday that stated
“We are working closely with the prosecution to allow them to have the benefit of Sarah’s recollection of events,” the statement said. “That is the appropriate venue for any response to the litany of allegations Sarah’s police officer husband leveled at her. As you are likely aware, the matter is being transitioned from the Strafford County Attorney’s Office to the Merrimack County Attorney’s Office, and that has caused some delay in the progression of the case. However, we have a sincere hope that the transition will not undo all of the progress we had made with County Attorney Velardi.”
Meanwhile a statement was posted on the Town of Rollinsford web site.
It said that Rollinsford Police handled the case in a professional and unbiased manner and that “the Town is engaging with an outside agency to conduct a review of how this case was managed by our Police Department to assure we are continuing to meet our own high standards of equity, dignity, and respect for all those with whom we come into contact.”
In the meantime a second Justice For Sarah rally will be held in Dover at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.