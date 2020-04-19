LYNDON CENTER — A groundswell of support for Northern Vermont University campuses at Lyndon and Johnson, as well as the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC), grew over the weekend. A protest is planned in Montpelier on Monday morning.
The 10 a.m. car parade will circle past the Vermont Statehouse, where the legislature is not in-person due to the Coronavirus pandemic shutdown — which exacerbated the already shaky finances of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS).
The protest of honking vehicles will circle through downtown Montpelier, Vermont’s capital city, and past the VSCS Chancellor’s office.
A meeting of the VSCS Board of Trustees via Zoom will occur at 1 p.m.
The board will consider but not vote on a series of recommendations by Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, that were announced Friday, which include shuttering both campuses of the unified NVU and the Randolph campus of VTC.
On Sunday in a joint press release, the alumni councils of NVU-Lyndon and NVU-Johnson announced their unanimous vote of ‘No Confidence’ in both the chancellor and the VSCS Board of Trustees. The two faculty assemblies from the NVU campuses also announced a vote of no confidence in Spaulding and a request to delay the vote to close the schools.
Late Sunday afternoon the Vermont State College System issued a press release announcing that the Board of Trustees would delay the vote by one week, giving board members an opportunity “to consider the plan and related comments and discussion. The Board will meet again on Monday, April 27th.”
“I have listened to my colleagues on the Board and want to give them time to consider the very significant decisions we have to make.” said VSCS Board of Trustees Chairman J. Churchill Hindes. “But, delayed action increases the profound financial risks facing all four VSCS Colleges and Universities. Those risks grow daily. We simply do not have the funds to afford a protracted discussion and debate.”
According to the VSCS release every two weeks, the VSCS spends approximately $6 million between payroll and expenses. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in the VSCS anticipated operating deficit to as much as $7 – $10 million this fiscal year, including $5.6 million in costs for student refunds for room and board due to moving students off-campus and shifting to remote instruction. The System could run out of operating funds by mid-June, forcing it to begin spending its reserves.
People wishing to listen to the Zoom meeting must register ahead here: https://vsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a2zdLYPXQ5Snfwt-WROhXQ
Written comments can be submitted in advance at www.surveymonkey.com/r/J8BRV5Z
The public is also invited to view the meeting at https://youtu.be/oxNi8068Lww an review more information at www.vsc.edu.
Statement Issued By House, Senate Leaders
Prior to the VSCS announcement on Sunday, Speaker of the House Rep. Mitzi Johnson and Sen. President Tim Ashe issued a joint statement which stated in part, “Put simply, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State College System should not vote tomorrow on any sweeping proposals to the configuration of the VSCS system …
“While we recognize that change must come, an abrupt vote to close three campuses, with three days notice, without a public plan for what comes next for the students, faculty and staff, and the host communities is not appropriate, especially in this era of unprecedented unknowns,” Johnson and Ashe wrote.
They ask the board to postpone its action, and to announce that postponement today.
They call for an economic analysis of the impact of closure on the three host communities; development of a potential one-year bridge budget that keeps the three campuses operational for the 2020-2021 academic year while decisions about the future of these campuses are more thoughtfully crafted considering both VSCS and State of Vermont needs; the establishment of a multi-institution workgroup to consider options for beyond the 2020- 2021 academic year.
“Geographic and financial access to higher education is critical to creating opportunities for all Vermonters and for our rural communities,” they state. “We recognize the dedicated work of the faculty, staff, and board to plan for the future of the State Colleges, but we need to ensure it fits into a strategic and integrated plan for all public higher education in Vermont.”
Thousands Join Protest Effort
NVU-Lyndon physics professor Ben Luce, launched a Facebook group in recent days called Protest Vermont State Colleges (Permanent) Closures.
“The Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges has proposed these closures on the basis of budget shortfalls due to a combination of changing demographics and the Covid-19 Crises,” he posted. “We believe that this is a completely FALSE NARRATIVE, and that the budget shortfalls are entirely due to the fact that the Vermont Legislature has failed utterly to properly fund higher education in the state of Vermont, and/or does so unfairly in a manner that discriminates against Vermont’s most needy and vulnerable communities.”
Luce says Vermont only funds 17-percent of operations at Vermont State Colleges — a fraction of the 35-plus percent received by surrounding state college systems.
“Vermont’s underfunding of VSC is actually arguably in violation of Vermont’s own statutes, which require explicitly that the state will fund the state colleges ‘in whole or substantial part,’” Luce writes. “A class-action lawsuit by present and former students, who have arguably been cheated of upwards of a billion dollars over the past three decades, is likely in order.”
He says the closures proposed by Chancellor Spaulding would devastate their host communities.
NVU Professor Akexandre Strokanov called for a formal state investigation into the “mismanagement” of the state college system.
“It is unconscionable that the Vermont State College staff, students, faculty and communities were given a three days’ notice of a vote to close these institutions,” Strokanov said.
Many statements and news releases were issued over the weekend urging reconsideration of the decision and stressing it would devastate local, rural economies.
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore, a distinguished alumnus of NVU-Lyndon said the story is a “truly sad one for students, teachers, employees, and entire towns that will be impacted. The timing couldn’t have been worse.”
Former Lyndon Student Government Association President and Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustee, John Kleinhans, said “Closing Lyndon would devastate the local economic and cultural fabric of the Northeast Kingdom. Our college has been and remains one of the largest employers for the Northeast Kingdom and has survived the storm for decades. Lyndon has a special place in the history of Vermont and I believe this is a short sighted approach to a problem we should and can overcome together.”
