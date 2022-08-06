NEWPORT — Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) recently announced the completion of the Prouty Beach Shoreline Restoration & Revegetation Project.
Thanks to a grant from Watersheds United Vermont which was funded by a Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Design and Implementation Block Grant, “Prouty Beach is now home to a large scale Lake Wise demonstration project which is helping to lower the amount of phosphorus entering Lake Memphremagog,” stated MWA President David Converse. Lake Wise is a state program that promotes lake health though the restoration of natural areas or buffer zones that slow down runoff and allow nutrients to settle back into the ground.
The Prouty Beach restoration was started in conjunction with the expansion of the Newport City bike path which now loops along the beach below the campground on its way to the Bluffside Farm. To stop the untreated stormwater runoff from the campground and parking lot from entering the lake, the mowed hillside was planted and seeded back in 2020 and has already starting naturalizing into a wildflower meadow, “the goal being to provide an area that captures runoff and prevents erosion, while at the same time attracts our local pollinators,” Converse stated.
Steps have been added to make this slope more accessible and to lower the human impact. A rain garden was added at the end of the beach house access road to capture that runoff. On the shoreline, the area around the point has been restored and the man-made small beach area has been naturalized and stabilized. Fiber rolls were installed to provide a natural base for revegetation and help prevent erosion from both wind and ice. A buffer or no-mow zone was created by planting perennials and shrubs.
NorthWoods Stewardship Center was contracted to do the shoreline stabilization and restoration work. Volunteers from the Newport Area Farmers Market, and Memphremagog Watershed Association along with city employees and numerous others helped with the plantings of over 2,000 plants. Conceptual designs were done by Nectar Landscape Design Studio thanks to a donation from Casella Waste Systems.
All the plantings were designed to provide an inviting habitat for insects, birds and small animals. “Bees, butterflies and humans have been enjoying the many colors and new varieties of native plant species such as joe pyeweed, white turtlehead and boneset,” Converse remarked. “Numerous milkweed plants were added to attract and feed the now-endangered Monarch Butterfly.”
Even though this grant officially closed in June of 2022 and the plants are flourishing, they still require upkeep and care until they become a well-established plant community. “The City of Newport is responsible for the continued upkeep of these plantings. MWA remains actively involved in invasive-species control, especially targeting the phragmites that is steadily moving south from Scott’s Cove,” Converse said.
