NEWPORT — Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) recently announced the completion of the Prouty Beach Shoreline Restoration & Revegetation Project.

Thanks to a grant from Watersheds United Vermont which was funded by a Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Design and Implementation Block Grant, “Prouty Beach is now home to a large scale Lake Wise demonstration project which is helping to lower the amount of phosphorus entering Lake Memphremagog,” stated MWA President David Converse. Lake Wise is a state program that promotes lake health though the restoration of natural areas or buffer zones that slow down runoff and allow nutrients to settle back into the ground.

