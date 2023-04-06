Prouty Community Walk Planned In St. Johnsbury
Buy Now

The Prouty Community Walk: St. Johnsbury will take place on Saturday, May 20, at St. Johnsbury Academy.

ST. JOHNSBURY — For the past 42 years, the Prouty, northern New England’s largest family-friendly fundraising event, has been held in Hanover, New Hampshire.

This year, the Prouty will be expanded to St. Johnsbury, with a community walk being held at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, May 20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments