Prouty Community Walk Planned In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — For the past 42 years, the Prouty, northern New England’s largest family-friendly fundraising event, has been held in Hanover, New Hampshire.
This year, the Prouty will be expanded to St. Johnsbury, with a community walk being held at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, May 20.
The Prouty serves as an event to raise vital funds for the Dartmouth Cancer Centers in Lebanon, Manchester, Nashua and St. J. The funds raised by the community walk at SJA will stay in St. J to help support patients and families receiving care at the Dartmouth Cancer Center.
“This community celebration is open to anyone who would like to join us as we go all-in to end cancer — it is a perfect activity for families and individuals of all ages,” Events Manager for the Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center Dominic Lord said. “The Prouty has been a staple in Upper Valley for the past 42 years and at the heart of our growth and success.”
Over the past five decades, the Dartmouth Cancer Center (formerly the Norris Cotton Cancer Center) has become one of the nation’s leading cancer centers for treatment and research. Dartmouth Cancer Center is one of only 53 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers — and the only in northern New England.
Each year, 74,000 appointments are scheduled for more than 32,000 patients — including 4,500 newly diagnosed patients.
The funds raised from the Prouty will help overcome barriers to clinical research and advance clinical trials, and will also support the patient and family support services program — which includes grocery and transportation assistance, support groups, massage therapy, yoga, nutrition, creative arts and writing and more. The program is funded entirely by philanthropy and is provided at no cost to patients and families.
“We are excited to extend the Prouty celebration to help bring hope to patients and their families at Dartmouth Cancer Center St. Johnsbury,” Lord said. “This fall, it was brought to the Prouty’s attention by our clinical care team at Dartmouth Cancer Center St. Johnsbury that there was an increased need to support patients and families receiving care in St. Johnsbury.
“Also, this year, thanks to the ever-generous Jack & Dorothy Byrne Foundation, every donation made to the Prouty this year will be matched 1:1. Therefore, with the increased need to support patients and their families and with this unique opportunity for everyone to double their impact, we thought it would be a great time to launch in St. Johnsbury.”
Last year, the Prouty raised 5.5 million dollars and had over 4,000 participants, volunteers and corporate sponsors. The goal this time around is to raise that total to $7 million. As part of that, the hope is that the Prouty Community Walk: St. Johnsbury will have in the neighborhood of 300 participants and volunteers and raise $300,000 — which will include the match from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.
“Cancer touches everyone,” Lord said. “The Prouty allows us to provide compassionate, disease-specific care to our patients close to their homes.”
The Prouty began in 1982 when four Cancer Center nurses — inspired by the courage of their patient, Audrey Prouty — committed to cycling 100 miles through the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
“For the past 42 years, thousands of passionate individuals have come together to help end cancer,” Lord said, adding that since its inception, the Prouty has raised more than $52 million to support cancer research and patient support services. “It’s community helping community and we hope the St. Johnsbury community will join us on May 20 as we go all-in to end cancer.”
Check-in and registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and then the walk itself. The walk will be a 3-mile loop starting at the Academy, going through the downtown and then back to the Academy. A shorter loop will also be offered.
Following the conclusion of the walk, there will be a celebration for all participants and volunteers at SJA.
There is no registration fee or fundraising minimum, just a suggested fundraising goal for all participants depending on their age. Everyone who reaches the suggested fundraising goal will receive this year’s Prouty Community Walk: St. Johnsbury T-shirt and additional Prouty gear rewards depending on how much money the person raises.
“We encourage participants to make teams with their families, friends, colleagues, youth groups, and so, and join us,” Lord said. “Whether you’re new to fundraising or a seasoned professional when you register for the Prouty, you’ll be provided with a personal participant center filled with tools and resources to help you fundraise.”
For more information, or to register, go to TheProuty.org and select “Prouty Community Walk: St. Johnsbury” as the participation type.
