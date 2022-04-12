It’s fitting that the man “Humphrey Tough” is named after is leaving the hospital today after surviving six months of intensive care due to a battle with COVID-19.
Carroll ‘Buba’ Humphrey, of Island Pond, was close to dying, but he didn’t quit fighting, said his daughter Jessica Smith, of Lancaster, N.H., and his family never stopped believing he’d pull through.
“As a family, we were advised to say our ‘goodbyes’ on several occasions,” she said in an email. “Being the stubborn family that we are (we get this from dad), we never went with the intent to say goodbye but to remind our father of what he’s ingrained into all of the North Country, ‘HUMPHREY TOUGH’ we don’t quit!!”
While he’s not yet ready to go home, Humphrey gets to leave the Veterans Administration Medical Center today; he’s been there since Oct. 13, when his son, Kyle, drove him to the VA in White River Junction because Humphrey was short of breath. What was expected to be a COVID test and a quick evaluation turned out to be a full-blown COVID emergency. Before Kyle returned home that day, his father was on a ventilator.
More than 180 days later he’s leaving the hospital and heading to Bel-Aire Center in Newport for rehabilitation. His struggle with the virus has impacted his ability to walk and use his hands effectively.
“It is our understanding that he is one of the longest COVID patients to survive so many near-death moments due to several health setbacks along the way,” said Smith.
A bit of a going-away celebration is planned for Humphrey today. Smith called it a pep rally with her father’s medical team ready to cheer his hospital discharge and his road to recovery.
Humphrey, 62, has been a resident of Island Pond most of his life. An Army veteran, he worked at Vermont Tap and Die in Lyndonville for many years. He’s married to Leslie and has two biological children: Randy, of Newport, and Smith; and two stepsons through Leslie: Kyle, of Island Pond, and Hunter, who lives in Virginia.
For years Humphrey organized a fishing tournament in Island Pond. He runs a horseshoe tournament each August to raise money on behalf of his granddaughter who has cystic fibrosis.
He’s battled a few health conditions in recent years, including a hip replacement and a shoulder replacement, but you never knew he was ailing, Smith said.
His strength and determination have been a characteristic of Humphrey’s that is well-known to his family and friends. It’s how the saying “Humphrey Tough” emerged.
“It’s been a thing for him that no battle is too tough for us,” said Smith.
Even in a game of horseshoes, she said, a miss is liable to garner a response of “Humphrey Tough” as an encouragement.
When Humphrey’s prognosis was grim at the VA due to the way the virus had ravaged his lungs, the family had the medical staff write “Humphrey Tough” on a dry erase board in his hospital room. They also told the staff that each day they walked into his room to say “Humphrey Tough.” Smith recalled telling staff who said he was not conscious to hear the words, “I don’t care if he can hear you or not you need to say it.”
Smith credits the VA medical staff for doing as well as they did for her father despite limited resources compared to other hospitals. She also said prayers from all over the world were answered.
“It’s with God’s grace and a miracle that [dad] made it because we were told so many times that he wouldn’t survive,” said Smith.
She called her father “calm and collected” and ready to move on to the next challenge in his recovery.
Lately, he’s been able to do video chat with family, and that includes video communication with his dog, Raven. The dog is super excited to hear his voice, Smith said.
Getting home to family, seeing Raven and reconnecting with friends is motivating Humphrey, she said. He told her, “I can’t wait to get home and get in my truck and bring Raven downtown to say ‘hi’ to everyone,” Smith said.
It’s possible his time in rehab will span the next three months, but Smith said she wouldn’t be surprised if beats the next set of recovery expectations.
“He’s kind of overcome everything they said that he wouldn’t,” she said. “They’re going to push him hard, and he’s determined.”
Prior to his extended hospitalization, Humphrey was meeting an increasing demand for his homemade Midnight Madness hot sauce. Smith said his customers are eager for his recovery and for more of his product.
She said her father’s extended medical intervention brought on by COVID is going to exceed the longest case she could find in her online research. She said she found a 67-year-old woman who spent 196 days in ICU, then rehab. Humphrey will exceed that after only two weeks at Bel-Aire. She said her father’s competitive side will appreciate that part.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.