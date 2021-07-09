BETHLEHEM — Ryan Collins was unhappy with the political climate, the direction of the country, and especially President Joseph Biden.
So he made a provocative statement.
Over the weekend Collins hung a flag outside of his roadside apartment that read “F*** Biden. And F*** You For Voting For Him.”
The flags are commercially produced, available online, and increasingly common. Collins and his fiancee, Christa Guyotte, reported an enthusiastic response to the flag, with passers-by beeping their approval or stopping to photograph it.
“We could be rich if we charged a dollar each for pictures,” Guyotte said. “Everyone loved it.”
Well, not everyone.
Property owner Randall Nearing said he attempted to remove the sign but was overruled by Bethlehem Police, who deemed it protected free speech. He appealed to the Select Board, who referred the matter to town counsel. He expressed dismay, claiming the sign violates a town ordinance as well as Collins’ rental agreement.
“I can’t do anything because the police and the Board of Selectmen won’t back me up. My hands are tied. I don’t know what to do,” Nearing said, adding that his motive was not political. “I don’t care if it’s Trump, Biden or somebody from Timbuktu, I don’t want that profanity out there.”
Dozens more local residents expressed similar viewpoints on a Bethlehem community Facebook page. They objected to the obscenity and were unhappy with the high-visibility location along Route 302, a gateway for arriving tourists.
Wrote one person, “Good way to greet people to the town. Trashy. I thought public profanity was illegal. Terrible for children to have to see that. Disrespectful.”
FLASHPOINT
The situation escalated this week.
On Wednesday night somebody set fire to the flag, and the “Trump 2024” flag that hung with it, at around 9:30 p.m.
According to Collins and Guyotte, they were asleep and a passerby snuffed out the flames, which threatened to spread to the adjacent tent and multi-unit Pine Wood Motel building, which houses an unknown number of people.
The following day Collins hand-painted a new, larger “F*** Biden” banner and two smaller signs, one reading “Rd 2” and the other simply “f*** you.”
Without pushback, he claims, he would have removed the original flag at some point. Now, he said, he views it as an act of defiance.
“I’m not going to have something happen to me and not put it right back up. If you want to play games, I’ll play games,” Collins said.
In the aftermath, Collins and Guyotte said one person donated $40 for them to buy new flags and another offered to give flags to them.
“People stop and say we have balls because they’re scared to do it. Because if you don’t agree with Bethlehem they burn your stuff down, I guess,” Goyette said. She characterized the flag as a free speech issue. “People have their own opinions. If you don’t like it, it’s OK. People walk around with gay pride and Black Lives Matter [flags]. I don’t believe in all that, but I’m not burning their stuff down. I’m not saying two words to them, because that’s what they believe in.”
EVICTION VS. ENFORCEMENT
It’s unclear what happens next.
The property owner, Nearing, is expected to begin eviction proceedings on the grounds that Collins and Guyotte violated their rental agreement. Based on previous experience, he said eviction would take six weeks minimum and run thousands of dollars.
“It’s going to cost me a fortune and take forever,” he said.
He said face-to-face discussions with Collins were fruitless, claiming that Collins was confrontational and verbally combative. He noted Collins was a convicted felon who was recently released from state prison. He asked local officials for their help.
“I can’t get support from the powers that be. They’re all for the criminal, they’ll protect them to the Nth degree. But any honest people? Forget it,” he said, adding, “[Collins] didn’t rent the lawn. All I need is a policeman to come down with me, tell [Collins] he can’t have [the flag up] per the town ordinance and the rental agreement and take it down. How simple is that?”
Town officials could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Earlier in the week on Facebook, Select Board member Chris Jensen said “the [Select Board] has been working on this since the sign went up” and Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville issued a statement that while the sign “may be offensive it is protected speech under the U.S. Constitution” and is not a criminal matter that can be addressed by law enforcement.
JUST A WORD?
The identity and motive of the sign-burner may never be known.
While it’s true that Bethlehem sits in a local Democratic stronghold — towns in the Profile School district are among the few that went against former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 general elections — there are no local reports of someone burning a Trump campaign sign.
On Facebook, one commenter wrote, “At the end of the day it *is* about the language. There are still plenty of Trump signs around in the North Country, and none of them have caused a stir,” to which another responded, “I would agree that people are upset about the language. But I am stating there are others who are just upset about the political stance.”
Addressing the crude language, Guyotte shrugged and said “f***” was an omnipresent word nowadays.
“Every kid knows what f*** is. It’s not a big deal. Sorry we don’t live in the 80s anymore,” she said. “It’s just a word.”/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.