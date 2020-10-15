Public Art Celebration To Mark Burklyn Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary

Art panels will be painted outside the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville this weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Burklyn Arts organization. The public is welcome to attend, by signing up for a painting time through Green Mountain Books in Lyndonville. (Courtesy Photo)

LYNDONVILLE — A pandemic won’t keep the members of the nonprofit Burklyn Arts Council from marking the group’s 50th anniversary.

A planned live community art happening to toast the arts group’s golden anniversary is set for this weekend at the Satellite Gallery on Depot Street, said local artist Martha Elmes.

