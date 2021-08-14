WINOOSKI, VT – The Vermont Public Utility Commission (PUC) will conduct a routine review of VEIC’s performance as the administrator of Efficiency Vermont. VEIC is the Vermont-based clean energy nonprofit that has administered Efficiency Vermont since the statewide energy efficiency utility’s (EEU) creation in 2000.
Called an “Overall Performance Assessment,” the proceeding includes all three of Vermont’s EEUs: Efficiency Vermont, Burlington Electric Department, and Vermont Gas Systems. VEIC’s performance as administrator of Efficiency Vermont will be evaluated individually based on how it has met performance expectations in delivering energy services between 2015 and 2020.
Regulations governing EEUs require an overall performance assessment at least every six years. Public input is an important part of the PUC’s consideration as it reviews multiple performance areas including:
• Energy and demand savings, including total benefits delivered to customers such as lower energy costs and lower greenhouse gas emissions;
• Achievement of broad policy goals and policy initiatives;
• Administrative efficiency;
• Customer service;
• VEIC’s organizational qualifications;
• Stewardship of ratepayer funds;
• Performance compared to other energy efficiency providers nationwide.
“This periodic review of our work is an important part of how we ensure our programs and services are meeting Vermont’s needs, and how we can better serve Vermonters in the future,” said Carol Weston, director of Efficiency Vermont. “We encourage customers to share their input with the PUC to ensure their voices are heard by our regulators, expressing what they like, as well as what they would like to see change.”
Visit Efficiency Vermont online for more information about how to submit a comment. More information about the Commission’s review is available on the Commission’s website at: https://puc.vermont.gov/energy-efficiency-utility-program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.