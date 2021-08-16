In order to collect feedback and input from the agricultural sector in the area, members of the Vermont cannabis control board, legislative leaders, and cannabis industry specialists will convene an interactive discussion and networking session at Burke Mountain on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to all interested members of the public.
Those people planning to attend are asked to RSVP online: https://sevendaystickets.com/events/cannabis-in-the-kingdom-public-forum-8-19-2021.
The goal of the free event is to gather input about the formation of the legal Vermont cannabis industry and how to best capture its potential for rural communities.
Sample topics include cultivation challenges and recommendations for licensing; costs and realities of cannabis production; integrating food producers and cannabis; and integrating tourism and legal cannabis.
The event has been coordinated by Eli Harrington, an Irasburg resident who works as a cannabis industry consultant, event-planner and is a registered hemp cultivator.
“There’s a ton of hemp knowledge and experience up here in the kingdom, but not everyone has the time or technology to participate in the remote daytime discussions. If cannabis is going to be an opportunity for rural Vermont, it’s important for people who are interested in this industry to get together and have their voices heard and share their feedback and ideas right now, while the commissioners and others are finalizing the details.”
Confirmed panelists include Cannabis Control Board Commissioner James Pepper, Sen. Joe Benning (R-Caledonia), and Timothy Fair (Vermont Cannabis Solutions Cannabis Law Firm). Other invited panelists include members of the Vermont House of Representatives, and Amelia Machia (Registered Vermont Medical Patient) and Efficiency Vermont.
