MONTPELIER — Dozens of members of the public waited hours on Monday to be able to voice their concerns in a Zoom meeting over the potential closure of Northern Vermont University (NVU) and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College to the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees.
At 4:30 p.m., following a more than hour-long executive session called around a personnel matter, the VSCS Board re-opened, with 14 trustees on the line, Spaulding and members of the college system’s administrative team.
Church Hindes, chair of the board, said the board has been hearing from the public, “We the people,” and “Today we have the first opportunity to really hear people in live context and are anticipating that very much.”
A sign-up sheet was submitted for people wishing to ask questions, and they were given two minutes per speaker to address the board.
The first to speak was Nat Kinney, a selectman from Johnson, whose family’s history goes back three generations attending the college. He said it was time for funding for NVU, “for sustained long-term funding for the State of Vermont for these essential institutions,” and he urged the Board of Trustees to stand shoulder to shoulder with the communities fighting to save the colleges.
Several members of the public including a state representative urged innovation and that the conversation be expanded beyond the VSCS Board of Trustees.
Closing the college campus directly conflicts with trying to grow the economy and the youth population in Vermont, another caller, from Johnson stressed.
“We need to keep our young people in Vermont,” urged Johnson resident and school board member Katie Orost, a graduate of Johnson State, and parent of a present student.
Michaela Stone, an education faculty member at Lyndon-NVU, spoke about the importance of the teacher training program at NVU-Lyndon, and said she was enraged about how the disruption will impact her current students, who she said are “considered expendable.”
Stone ticked off her students’ first names, and said pulling out the education program from the region will have a devastating impact not only on her students’ lives, but also on the schools of the Northeast Kingdom who help to train and later employ those college graduates.
Adam Kane, executive director of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, spoke about the museum’s relationship with the Atmospheric Sciences program at the university in Lyndon.
“My first observation, in putting out a plan like this that came out on a Friday and had no public input … it’s kind of a self-fulfilling thing … you’ve killed recruiting for the year, so I would suggest that that was a tremendously reckless thing to do,” said Kane.
The low level of state funding for the VSCS system is a failure of leadership, asserted Kane, saying, “That’s really the job of the board and the chancellor.”
He said it is required by statute that the board have representation from the Northeast Kingdom, and it does not.
Eric Osgood, the chair of the Johnson Select Board said the university is the heart of the community, and he said the town’s leaders stand ready to work with state officials “to save this college … and I appreciate it’s going to need reform, it’s going to have to be sustainable, but it is worth saving. I think the will of the legislature is there to help and make you successful.”
Beverly Taft, a school counselor, said the proposal turns its back on communities in Vermont which are in the most dire financial straits to begin with, and removes a chance at equity for higher education for those areas.
Nancy Thompson, another caller of the about 100 people who signed up for the 2-minute time slots, called the board out for not focusing on the students, and said the board’s step lacked transparency, “How and when you have chosen to do this was not unavoidable; these are choices.”
Alia Thabit, an alum of Lyndon State College and instructor at NVU-Lyndon, said she returned to college in her 30s to make a decent living, and said, “It would have been utterly impossible for me to go to college if it wasn’t for Lyndon.”
She was a parent of two children and went on to become a single mother, and said she has been able to support her family because of returning to college and teaching. “I have met an endless succession of students just like me … it was because it was close that I could do it.”
“Depriving the most vulnerable citizens,” in the Northeast Kingdom “is wrong … double our funding. Invest in Vermont and all of our citizens,” said Thabit.
Beth Walsh called out the state’s decision makers for underfunding the state colleges system for 40 years. “That is your job … you and your team made decisions behind closed doors and then announced your plan just a few days before your vote.”
“I suggest you submit your resignation and get out of the way, because we have a lot of work to do,” said Walsh.
Steve Nichols of Lyndon, a longtime member of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, said a few people had asked to see the financials by school and he too would like to see that information.
“I’ve been here since 1 o’clock (on the Zoom meeting that lasted all afternoon),” said Nichols. “I’m also stunned, quite honestly, to hear the tenures some of you have served on this board … If you’ve been on a board for 15 or 20 years, I would respectfully suggest that you step aside … my main plea would be for leadership.”
Nichols said it was clear the plan to shutter NVU was coming for a long time, “I plead for leadership from the Legislature and from this board.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.