Public Hearing On LED Rate Hike Set For July 17
A Lyndonville Electric service truck leaves LED headquarters on June 3, 2021.

LYNDON — Lyndonville Electric Department’s proposed 12.44 percent rate increase will go to a virtual public hearing later this month.

The Public Utility Commission will hold a presentation and public hearing on Monday, July 17, as part of the application process. The presentation is slated for 6:30 p.m.; the public hearing begins at 7 p.m.

