Public Hearing On LED Rate Hike Set For July 17

LYNDON — Lyndonville Electric Department’s proposed 12.44 percent rate increase will go to a virtual public hearing later this month.
The Public Utility Commission will hold a presentation and public hearing on Monday, July 17, as part of the application process. The presentation is slated for 6:30 p.m.; the public hearing begins at 7 p.m.
Those wanting to attend or participate can do so online at https://meet.goto.com/859001853, or by phone at +1 (571) 317-3116; access code: 859-001-853.
Participants may wish to download the GoToMeeting software application before the hearing at https://meet.goto.com/install.
Guidance on how to join the meeting and system requirements may be found at https://www.gotomeeting.com/online-meeting-support.
LED submitted the rate hike for Public Utilities Commission approval last month with unanimous Village Trustees support.
However, LED are allowed by law to impose the rate hike while the application is pending, and did so on June 5.
General Manager Jon Elwell said it was necessary to raise rates before approval because LED was running “a pretty significant deficit.”
Under the increase, the monthly bill for the average household using 600-kilowatt hours would go up by approximately $11.61.
If the Public Utilities Commission approves a lesser markup, LED would refund the difference to its 5,927 customers across 11 towns.
The rate increase would be LED’s first in 13 years and will offset a projected $1 million shortfall in 2023.
The shortfall can be attributed to three primary cost drivers:
Green Power: LED spends considerably more to comply with the state’s Renewable Energy Standard.
LED switched 43 percent of its portfolio from low-cost nuclear to higher-cost wind and hydro — at nearly double the price per megawatt hour.
The choice was made under pressure. The Renewable Energy Standard law requires utilities to have 75 percent non-nuclear renewable power by 2032. That target will likely be raised to 100 percent at some point. LED is at around 60 percent.
Gas Prices: Last year, due to the rising cost of purchasing power from natural gas plants, LED exceeded its power purchase budget.
Natural gas accounts for 57 percent of New England’s energy, and fluctuations can have dramatic regional impacts.
While natural gas prices have come down since last year’s spike, prices could remain erratic going forward due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Inflation: Under its antiquated rate, LED cannot cover costs for operations, maintenance, salary, and benefits.
To maintain cash flow in the face of higher expenses, mounting debt, and rising power costs, LED took out a $300,000 loan last year that it is still paying back.
LED would be one of the last utilities locally to raise its rates in response to market changes.
Others have announced double-digit rate hikes in recent months in response to inflation and higher renewable energy rates.
In recent months PUC approved rate hikes for Barton Village Electric (18.27 percent increase), Hardwick Electric (13.03 percent), and Morrisville Water and Light (11.25 percent).
Stowe Electric, Burlington Electric, Washington Electric Co-op, and Vermont Electric Co-op also requested rate hikes.
Across the border, in the past year, the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Unitil raised rates 77 percent, Eversource and Liberty doubled their rates, and Littleton (N.H.) Water and Light increased rates by approximately 37 percent (effective on Nov. 1).
