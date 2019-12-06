LYNDONVILLE — The town’s planning commission has tentatively scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 8th on a petition to repeal the town’s floodzone regulations.

About 275 signatures of registered Lyndon voters were on the petition delivered last month to town officials, triggering a legal response including a report and a public hearing on the matter.

