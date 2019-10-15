The Legislative Study Committee on Wetlands will hold a public hearing on the regulation of wetlands in the State on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Space on Main, 174 Main St. in Bradford.
The Committee was charged by Act No. 64 of 2019 to recommend to the General Assembly updates and clarifications to the requirements for the regulation of wetlands in the State. The Committee is reviewing wetlands permitting standards, exemptions from wetlands permits, permit fees, and other issues related to wetlands regulation in the State. Interested parties and members of the public are invited to testify at the hearing. Testimony from the public will begin at 2 p.m.
