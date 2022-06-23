Public Hearing Planned For Proposed Sign Regulation Update
LYNDON — An updated sign ordinance is ready for prime time.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday agreed to hold a public hearing next month on the proposed changes.

The tentative hearing date is July 27.

Currently in draft form, the updated sign ordinance would set new standards for sign definitions, construction and display.

It would ease regulations on businesses in the Commercial and Industrial zones, allowing those with more than 18 feet of street frontage to install up to 200 square feet of building signage.

The current limit is 100 square feet, regardless of building size, which some business owners argue is too restrictive.

The nine-page draft ordinance would also prohibit vinyl and plastic banners as permanent signage, create an exemption for murals, and allow businesses to put out temporary promotional signage (e.g. sandwich boards, advertising banners) during business hours.

Full text of proposed changes to the nine-page document will be posted on the town website.

The Planning Commission began work on an updated sign ordinance update in January and incorporated up-to-date state statute in the draft proposal.

For more information visit LyndonVt.org.

ENERGY PLAN

The Planning Commission will aggressively pursue the creation of an energy plan.

Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously agreed to tackle the time-intensive project moving forward.

Efforts to create an energy plan have stalled for half a decade, despite being prioritized by the Planning Commission in 2017 and the Lyndon Municipal Plan in 2020.

An energy plan would advance the state Comprehensive Energy Plan’s climate and energy goals, such as a reduction in fossil fuel consumption and increased renewable energy generation.

Energy plans elsewhere have resulted in efforts to lower energy costs and reduce environmental impacts, and have helped towns, businesses and households save on electric and heating bills.

As a first step, the Planning Commission would refer to St. Johnsbury’s 37-page energy plan created in 2021 and the State of Vermont’s 305-page plan that was updated this year.

Lyndon Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton, who was involved in the creation of the St. Johnsbury plan, estimated it would take about a year to create something similar for Lyndon.

