Public Hearing Planned For Proposed Sign Regulation Update

LYNDON — An updated sign ordinance is ready for prime time.
The Planning Commission on Wednesday agreed to hold a public hearing next month on the proposed changes.
The tentative hearing date is July 27.
Currently in draft form, the updated sign ordinance would set new standards for sign definitions, construction and display.
It would ease regulations on businesses in the Commercial and Industrial zones, allowing those with more than 18 feet of street frontage to install up to 200 square feet of building signage.
The current limit is 100 square feet, regardless of building size, which some business owners argue is too restrictive.
The nine-page draft ordinance would also prohibit vinyl and plastic banners as permanent signage, create an exemption for murals, and allow businesses to put out temporary promotional signage (e.g. sandwich boards, advertising banners) during business hours.
Full text of proposed changes to the nine-page document will be posted on the town website.
The Planning Commission began work on an updated sign ordinance update in January and incorporated up-to-date state statute in the draft proposal.
