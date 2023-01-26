LYNDON — Northeast Kingdom Human Services this week unveiled plans for a clinical facility at 949 McGoff Hill Road.
Nearly 50 turned out Wednesday for a community meeting at NVU-Lyndon to learn more about the project.
McGoff Hill would serve as the new home for the Division of Children, Youth and Family Services (CYFS), which provides counseling, social-emotional learning, and job placement services for more than 200 clients ages 3 to 22.
It would not be a residential program, and would operate during daytime hours.
Vicky Whitehill, NKHS director of children’s services, said most clients would be children ages 7 to 14 whose lives have been upended by trauma.
“These are the children that are going to your public schools, they’re the ones on your baseball and soccer teams,” Whitehill said. “These are kids that are coming to us because they have had a traumatic experience that has impacted their life.”
Whitehill stressed that children served by CYFS do not require inpatient treatment for significant mental health issues, are not court-referred, and do not threaten surrounding residents.
Participation in the program is voluntary.
“Our kids are not the type you would read about in the paper,” Whitehill said, “These are not hardcore youth. These are just kids with some problems. In all of my years at NKHS, I’ve never had to utilize the police to manage a problem with any of the youth that we’re serving.”
CARE AND CONCERNS
Formerly a home for wayward girls operated by The Fold Family Ministries, the McGoff Hill site would provide more room for the Division of Children, Youth and Family Services.
CFYS would move its 12-person staff from cramped quarters in St. Johnsbury to a 10,700-square-foot building on a five-acre parcel.
Doing so would provide more space for staff to conduct one-on-one counseling and indoor and outdoor group activities designed to help clients and families meet the challenges in their lives.
There has been a greater need in recent years. School referrals have risen dramatically during COVID and the current waiting list is around 20.
Clients may include children in foster care because their parents have substance abuse issues or children living with grandparents and trying to bridge that generational gap.
“A kid comes to us lacking some social-emotional skills and they leave with a bit more maturity and coping strategies,” Whitehill said.
Neighbors expressed concerns about traffic and oversight at the proposed facility.
CFYS has approximately 240 clients and serves between 300 to 400 in a given year, as clients cycle in and out of the program.
However, officials said that the McGoff Hill site would average up to 15 visits per day, and most clients lack private transportation and would arrive by NKHS and RCT bus services.
No medications will be stored or distributed on-site, and no prescription pads will be on hand.
Addressing concerns over teenagers causing mischief, Whitehill said CYFS sets a minimum staffing ratio of one adult per two children, and clients would not be allowed to loiter on site unattended, Whitehill said.
“I stack our programming and our activities to make sure I have enough adults to provide adequate supervision,” Whitehill said. “I’ve been at this a really long time. You don’t let kids run amok.”
REBUILDING TRUST
Some in attendance on Wednesday were wary of NKHS’ intentions.
The McGoff Hill clinic would be located two miles from a proposed NKHS residential facility on Cornerstone Lane, which drew strong opposition from neighbors.
NKHS was criticized for starting work on Cornerstone Lane without permit approvals or public knowledge, which some claimed was intentional to avoid public scrutiny.
Tyler Willis, a neighbor to the McGoff Hill property, said NKHS had lost public trust due to the Cornerstone Lane episode.
“How would you build that trust back?” Willis asked.
NKHS executive director Kelsey Stavseth, who began work a year after the Cornerstone Lane project was hatched and inherited the controversy, said the non-profit had taken steps to be more transparent.
To that end, NKHS held Wednesday’s community meeting and filed timely applications for state and town permit approvals.
“It takes time to rebuild that trust, and usually trust is built in small moments over a long period of time. I think that’s what we’re committed to doing. I hope that tonight is one example of that, that this is done differently than it was done before,” Stavseth said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.