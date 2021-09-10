The Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) recently announced a public information session to be held Wednesday, Sept. 29 to provide information about NHDES permits required for the proposed Granite State Landfill project in Dalton, N.H., and address questions from the public about the permitting process.
The agenda will include a brief description of the project and the permitting process for each permit required under NHDES jurisdiction, including water resources, solid waste and air permits; the regulations and state law that guide that process; and a question and answer session regarding the permitting process.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield. The facility requires masks be worn in the building.
In consideration of COVID-19, the hearing will be offered in a hybrid format, for both in-person and remote attendance. The meeting will be live online on GoToWebinar. Pre-registration is recommended for those planning to attend online.
For more information or for technical assistance with the event, contact Jana Ford, NHDES Public Information Office, at Jana.D.Ford@des.nh.gov.
