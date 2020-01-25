Vermont state officials and regional planning commission staff are hosting public information meetings to discuss the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), a regional program that would place a cap on emissions from fossil fuel companies and use revenue raised to help participating states invest in cleaner transportation options.

Locally, the public is invited to the NVDA Conference Room at 36 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

