Public Invited To Offer First Night North Feedback

Organizers for First Night North, St. Johnsbury’s New Year’s Eve performing arts festival, are inviting the public to a community forum on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. The forum is an opportunity for community members to provide input, ideas, and feedback about First Night North celebrations and plans for the future, as well as ask questions and learn more about the event.
The forum welcomes past First Night North board members and volunteers, but encourages anyone interested in participating to attend. “If you have recommendations for a band, an idea for a lighting project, or you’re just curious about plans for the next First Night, we want to hear from you,” said Ashley Van Zandt of Catamount Arts.
Plans are underway for First Night North 2022, with an application for performers and food vendors available online. The First Night North committee will begin making decisions about this year’s programming schedule in September.
Last year, COVID-19 drove the festival online. First Night North still managed eight hours of family-friendly entertainment broadcast by Kingdom Access Television, ensuring a safe community celebration for New Year’s Eve as well as paying gigs for artists, many of whom had been forced to cancel six months’ worth of performances.
It’s unclear at this early stage what First Night North 2022 will look like, but organizers say they’re eager to meet with community members and begin sifting through artist applications so that they can begin planning Northern New England’s best New Year’s Eve performing arts festival yet.
For more information about the First Night North Community Forum on Aug. 19, at 6 p.m., via Zoom, log onto Zoom and enter Meeting ID 873 4367 1246. Alternatively, use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87343671246.
Artists and food vendors who would like a spot in First Night North’s 2022 line-up can apply online at https://forms.gle/TsK1k91LT3op53eg9 or by visiting www.catamountarts.org.
