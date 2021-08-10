ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and Artist Nick Piliero invite the public to collaborate Sunday on a community mural-painting project at Dog Mountain. During the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concert from 5-7 p.m., community members ages eight and up are invited to help paint a mural designed by Piliero and outlined on plywood. A separate painting project is planned simultaneously to occupy painters younger than eight.
“This is going to be a great community project that hopefully will bring people closer to each other and bring out the hidden artist in all,” Piliero said. “It will also be something that, years from now, people can tell their children, ‘I was one of the people who painted that!’”
The mural, titled “A Dog’s Day,” aims to celebrate people and dogs dancing to music at Dog Mountain. Once completed, the mural will be offered to Dog Mountain as a gift from the community.
Piliero has lived in Vermont for 29 years. He is self-taught, inspired to paint after a death experience in 1969, and is known for his vivid, kinetic use of heavily saturated color: electric blues, bold reds and sizzling yellows that seem to hum like neon. “Color is my thing,” he said. “There is power and magic in color. I can’t explain it, I don’t try.”
A prolific worker, Piliero produces as many as eight paintings per week. He donates work and time to area schools and human service organizations and, before retiring to paint full-time, worked with teenagers. He is also donating paint and brushes to the Aug. 15 project.
No registration or materials are required to participate in the mural-painting project, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. To learn more about community arts opportunities, visit catamountarts.org. To learn more about Nick Piliero, visit fineartamerica.com/profiles/nick-piliero.
