Public Invited To Participate In Virtual NEK Day Jan. 29

Former St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett in his office on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

NEK — Those who live or work in the Northeast Kingdom are invited to NEK Day Friday, Jan. 29 at the Statehouse. It’s a chance, officials say, to connect (virtually, of course) with legislators and other NEKers to celebrate the region, share priorities, and learn what’s been happening at the state level.

It will look different this year but the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative (NEKC) has been hosting virtual events since March and they’ve got it down, says interim director, Tom Lovett. “It’s unbelievable the way these towns have stepped up to support their neighbors in a time of crisis,” he remarked. “It proves what many of us who live here already knew: Rural Vermonters are resilient and innovative; they look out for each other.”

